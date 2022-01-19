Prince Andrew's Online Presence Looks Totally Different These Days

As if real life couldn't get any worse for Prince Andrew, his online presence has also begun to crumble. To recall, on January 13, The Duke of York had his war designations and royal titles stripped from him at the hands of Queen Elizabeth herself. The move came after a tumultuous three-year rollercoaster following Andrew's disastrous BBC interview, where he seemingly failed to disavow late friend and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The pushback was so overwhelming that the duke ultimately stepped down from his royal duties in 2019, noting that his "association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support" (via The New York Times). Per the BBC, in August 2021, Prince Andrew was named in a civil case by Virginia Giuffre — an accuser of Epstein — on the grounds of sexual abuse.

Despite ardent attempts of having the case thrown out, judge Lewis Kaplan confirmed the case will indeed go to trial, per Twitter. Now, as his world crashes down around him, Prince Andrew has seemingly disappeared beyond the digital realm as well.