How Serena Williams' Daughter Is Following In Her Footsteps
In the world of tennis, Serena Williams is a powerhouse. She is considered one of the best tennis players of all time with over 20 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic golds, per Masterclass. She has been a pro since 1995 when she was just 14 years old. More than two decades later, she is still smashing records while also juggling entrepreneur life with mom life on top of it all.
When she isn't competing or just being an all-around inspiration, Serena is living her best life with her daughter Olympia and her husband Alexis Ohanian. Alexis "Olympia" Ohanian Jr. is, in many ways, a star on the rise with an Instagram account with over 630,000 followers (jealous) and consistent updates with her famous mom. But is it possible that, in addition to being one of the cutest kids ever, Olympia is also on her way to being a tennis superstar like her mama?
Olympia is already hitting the courts
At just 4 years old, Serena Williams' daughter Alexis "Olympia" Ohanian Jr. is familiar with the tennis courts beyond just watching her mom play. In an Instagram post captioned, "Practice makes progress," Olympia is seen with an already killer backhand. Her aunt Venus Williams even commented, "It's Oracene [Price] all over again!", in reference to their mom who was also their tennis coach as children, per Marie Claire.
Back in April 2021, Serena told People that introducing Olympia to tennis was the best option when COVID-19 struck because it's "a socially safe sport." So she enrolled the toddler in tennis lessons in October of that year, although the tennis pro was already sharing her wisdom with her daughter before that.
"She likes tennis, but I don't know. Honestly, she likes playing piano," Serena told Jimmy Kimmel on his show last November. "When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music." She also revealed Olympia is already taking lessons and joked that she's a "baby Mozart." Whether Olympia ends up being a concert pianist or the next Serena Williams, she's certainly poised for greatness.