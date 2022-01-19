How Serena Williams' Daughter Is Following In Her Footsteps

In the world of tennis, Serena Williams is a powerhouse. She is considered one of the best tennis players of all time with over 20 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic golds, per Masterclass. She has been a pro since 1995 when she was just 14 years old. More than two decades later, she is still smashing records while also juggling entrepreneur life with mom life on top of it all.

When she isn't competing or just being an all-around inspiration, Serena is living her best life with her daughter Olympia and her husband Alexis Ohanian. Alexis "Olympia" Ohanian Jr. is, in many ways, a star on the rise with an Instagram account with over 630,000 followers (jealous) and consistent updates with her famous mom. But is it possible that, in addition to being one of the cutest kids ever, Olympia is also on her way to being a tennis superstar like her mama?