Heather Rae Young's Latest Fertility Procedure Went Even Better Than She Expected

Heather Rae Young has always been an open book since viewers first met her on Season 1 of "Selling Sunset." Fans finally got to see her relationship with her now-husband Tarek El Moussa on screen in Season 4. They also aired their wedding in "Heather and Tarek: The Big I Do" on Discovery+. Now, she's getting even more real with her fans by sharing the details of her fertility journey on Instagram.

In early January, the luxury real-estate broker told her 2.3 million Instagram followers that she was going to share her fertility journey, despite initial hesitation. "This is something I think can be really empowering. I want to be strong for other women out there and help guide them through this because it's a subject that's not talked about enough," the reality star wrote. "So I'll be sharing bits and pieces of my journey and I hope you all can benefit from it and feel empowered by it."

A week ago, Heather posted a photo of herself in the doctor's office on Instagram alongside an update of her egg-freezing process and a call for her followers to share their experiences. "This process isn't easy and isn't ideal but I'm trying to have a positive mindset about it so if any of you guys are going through this or have already gone through this drop your advice/success stories in the comments- I would love to hear them," she wrote. So, how did her egg retrieval go?