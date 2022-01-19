Heather Rae Young's Latest Fertility Procedure Went Even Better Than She Expected
Heather Rae Young has always been an open book since viewers first met her on Season 1 of "Selling Sunset." Fans finally got to see her relationship with her now-husband Tarek El Moussa on screen in Season 4. They also aired their wedding in "Heather and Tarek: The Big I Do" on Discovery+. Now, she's getting even more real with her fans by sharing the details of her fertility journey on Instagram.
In early January, the luxury real-estate broker told her 2.3 million Instagram followers that she was going to share her fertility journey, despite initial hesitation. "This is something I think can be really empowering. I want to be strong for other women out there and help guide them through this because it's a subject that's not talked about enough," the reality star wrote. "So I'll be sharing bits and pieces of my journey and I hope you all can benefit from it and feel empowered by it."
A week ago, Heather posted a photo of herself in the doctor's office on Instagram alongside an update of her egg-freezing process and a call for her followers to share their experiences. "This process isn't easy and isn't ideal but I'm trying to have a positive mindset about it so if any of you guys are going through this or have already gone through this drop your advice/success stories in the comments- I would love to hear them," she wrote. So, how did her egg retrieval go?
Heather Rae Young gives fans an update about her egg retrieval procedure
Heather Rae Young, star of the Netflix reality show "Selling Sunset," and her new husband Tarek El Moussa from HGTV's "Flip or Flop" shared their wedding with the world. Now, they're sharing another big part of their life: their journey to have children of their own. Tarek already has two children, a 11-year-old daughter Taylor and a 6-year-old son Brayden, from his previous marriage to Christina Haack. Heather admits it's been a struggle, but she finally got some good news.
Heather posted an Instagram video from her bed after she'd gotten home from her egg retrieval procedure and got "great news." "Initially Tarek and I thought we were only going to get 2 eggs from this retrieval but we ended up with 7 eggs, 6 ended up being good," she divulged in the caption. "We thawed 4 eggs from my egg retrieval we did 2 years ago. 3 ended up making it.... So we will create 9 embryos. Usually only 50% make it through the process but we won't know yet. First update will be in 5 days and by 2 weeks we know how many healthy embryos we got! I can't wait!"
Some of her fellow "Selling Sunset" cast members commented on her post, including Mary Fitzgerald who wrote, "Love you babe!! Sending positive vibes for the best outcome." Davina Potratz wrote, "Yesss proud of you!!" Fingers crossed for a successful fertility journey.