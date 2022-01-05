Inside Heather Rae Young And Tarek El Moussa's Fertility Journey
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are a match made in reality TV heaven. Following Tarek's divorce from Christina Haack, who stars with him on the HGTV hit "Flip or Flop," the reality star found love again with another woman in the housing industry — Heather. The two began dating in 2019, and wed in 2021. Tarek got down on one knee and asked Heather to be his wife. One thing's for sure — we can't even begin to imagine how gorgeous their digs are.
Before Christmas, Heather shared a post hinting she had babies on the brain. She posted a photo of herself, Tarek, and his kids, Taylor and Brayden, sporting matching pajamas. "Have realized in the past couple years that it doesn't matter where you spend the holidays as long as you're with family so we'll just be here in our matchy matchy pjs, ready for Christmas weekend and who knows ... I might even have to get an extra set of matching pjs next year," she wrote, adding a baby emoji to the end of her post.
A few days later, she shared another candid update, revealing that she would be going through the IVF process and opening up about her experience with fans. "Sharing my journey was something I struggled with because every women's experience is so different and I know some women go through a lot harder things but I decided I wanted to be vulnerable and real with you guys," she said. Now, she's sharing another update.
Heather Rae Young is going to get her eggs frozen sooner than we thought
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are looking to expand their family. The couple has been sharing glimpses into their fertility journey on Heather's Instagram feed and on her Instagram Stories. In early January, the "Selling Sunset" star shared an update to her Stories after she and Tarek had just left a doctor's appointment. "So I just left my fertility doctor, and things are happening faster than I thought. So actually, I am starting my injections tonight to stimulate my follicles and my eggs to get me ready for the retrieval, which should be happening in two weeks," she told fans.
Heather also explained the next step in the process, which involves "two different shots tonight and every day for the next week and a half." Heather shared that she may not show fans the shot part, noting it's "a little invasive," adding that she can "talk you guys through the process if you want to." In 2020, the reality star opened up to Daily Mail Australia about her role as a stepmom. "I give all the mamas props, because being a bonus mom and future stepmom is the hardest job I have ever had," she told the outlet. While it may be a tough job to be a stepmom, we think it will give Heather a great ease into motherhood, which is undoubtedly one of the hardest jobs on the planet.