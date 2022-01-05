Inside Heather Rae Young And Tarek El Moussa's Fertility Journey

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are a match made in reality TV heaven. Following Tarek's divorce from Christina Haack, who stars with him on the HGTV hit "Flip or Flop," the reality star found love again with another woman in the housing industry — Heather. The two began dating in 2019, and wed in 2021. Tarek got down on one knee and asked Heather to be his wife. One thing's for sure — we can't even begin to imagine how gorgeous their digs are.

Before Christmas, Heather shared a post hinting she had babies on the brain. She posted a photo of herself, Tarek, and his kids, Taylor and Brayden, sporting matching pajamas. "Have realized in the past couple years that it doesn't matter where you spend the holidays as long as you're with family so we'll just be here in our matchy matchy pjs, ready for Christmas weekend and who knows ... I might even have to get an extra set of matching pjs next year," she wrote, adding a baby emoji to the end of her post.

A few days later, she shared another candid update, revealing that she would be going through the IVF process and opening up about her experience with fans. "Sharing my journey was something I struggled with because every women's experience is so different and I know some women go through a lot harder things but I decided I wanted to be vulnerable and real with you guys," she said. Now, she's sharing another update.