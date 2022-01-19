Dakota Johnson Confirms What We Suspected About Andrew Garfield's On-Set Behavior
Many internet users know actor Dakota Johnson as the queen of telling it like it is. Who could forget Johnson's appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" when the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star called out the host for being disingenuous on air? "Actually, no, that's not the truth Ellen," Johnson told DeGeneres, who claimed the actor didn't invite her to a party. Johnson's savage moment in 2019 is what some attribute, at least partially, to the downfall of DeGeneres' show, per Junkee. The actor's call-out is just one instance of Johnson being chaotic that fans can't get enough of. "Aren't you supposed to let people talk on this show?" she jokingly asked an interrupting Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in 2018.
It's clear Jonhson has no problem airing out exactly how she feels about her celebrity peers when she's given the chance. One of Johnson's targets was her neighbor, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. "[Jimmy and his wife Molly] are great neighbors," she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show," adding, "except they have a lot of parties and don't invite me." In a new interview, Johnson just revealed what "The Amazing Spiderman" actor Andrew Garfield was like on the set of their 2010 film "The Social Network."
Dakota Johnson confirms Andrew Garfield's reputation
Andrew Garfield was sweet on the set of "The Social Network," according to Dakota Johnson. The drama about the early years about Facebook brought Garfield and Johnson together as friends, though they never actually shared a scene together in the movie, according to BuzzFeed. Garfield starred as Facebook's co-founder, while Johnson appeared in a more minor role as a college student. Despite Johnson not playing a lead role, the actor revealed Garfield was very kind to her at the time in a reunion chat the two actors had with Vanity Fair. "You asked me loads of questions," Johnson said to Garfield. "You were really nice."
It's true Garfield has a reputation for being down to earth, as "The Social Network" director David Fincher told the Los Angeles Times that he couldn't cast Garfield as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the film because his "incredible emotional access to his kind of core humanity" wasn't right for the cold-spirited character.
Johnson went on to say the actor who portrayed Zuckerberg, Jesse Eisenberg, embodied that very quality in their interaction. "Jesse didn't acknowledge me," Johnson revealed. "He was probably in character." Garfield quipped, "He was probably overwhelmed by your beauty!"