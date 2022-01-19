Dakota Johnson Confirms What We Suspected About Andrew Garfield's On-Set Behavior

Many internet users know actor Dakota Johnson as the queen of telling it like it is. Who could forget Johnson's appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" when the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star called out the host for being disingenuous on air? "Actually, no, that's not the truth Ellen," Johnson told DeGeneres, who claimed the actor didn't invite her to a party. Johnson's savage moment in 2019 is what some attribute, at least partially, to the downfall of DeGeneres' show, per Junkee. The actor's call-out is just one instance of Johnson being chaotic that fans can't get enough of. "Aren't you supposed to let people talk on this show?" she jokingly asked an interrupting Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in 2018.

It's clear Jonhson has no problem airing out exactly how she feels about her celebrity peers when she's given the chance. One of Johnson's targets was her neighbor, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. "[Jimmy and his wife Molly] are great neighbors," she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show," adding, "except they have a lot of parties and don't invite me." In a new interview, Johnson just revealed what "The Amazing Spiderman" actor Andrew Garfield was like on the set of their 2010 film "The Social Network."