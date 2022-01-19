Rumors Are Swirling About NeNe Leakes' Romantic Future
NeNe Leakes has lived quite a roller coaster in her personal life. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has been married twice — but has had only one husband. NeNe married Gregg Leakes in 1997 in Athens, Georgia, but NeNe filed for divorce in April 2010, according to Access Atlanta. The divorce was finalized the following year, making both NeNe and Gregg single again just after "RHOA" wrapped up shooting for Season 4, the report detailed. The status didn't last, though.
NeNe rekindled her romance with her ex-husband and teased that they were engaged on New Year's Eve 2013 in a series of cryptic tweets right after midnight. "My answer was," she wrote in one tweet, which she followed up with just the one word: "Yes." She confirmed the news on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" (via E! News), and they married in June 2013 in Atlanta, as People reported. NeNe and Gregg went all in for their second wedding, inviting a whopping 425 guests, she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
But NeNe and Gregg were hit with tragedy in mid-2018, when Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, Us Weekly reported. NeNe announced on Twitter in May 2019 that Gregg was cancer-free, but the illness unfortunately returned two years later, according to People. Gregg died on September 1, 2021, at the age of 66, per Us Weekly. Four months after losing her husband, NeNe is reportedly open for what the future may hold.
NeNe Leakes is reportedly 'open' to marriage again
NeNe Leakes is reportedly "absolutely open to marriage again" after losing Gregg Leakes to cancer, an unnamed source told People on January 18. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has been linked to fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh since December when the two were purportedly seen holding hands, which quickly prompted dating rumors, as People reported at the time. NeNe seemingly confirmed the relationship in an interview with The Shade Room that month and explained how he is helping her heal. "I will love Gregg forever & ever," she said. "Grieving is hard! Even harder and depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were, 'be happy, keep smiling, and he who finds you, has found a good one.'"
NeNe went on to celebrate her rumored new man in a series of Instagram Stories (via People). On January 17, she uploaded a snap of the two together at what looked to be a party. She followed it up with a snap of Sioh in a camo jacket, including a sweet message about him. "The way you love on me & take care of me...grateful!" NeNe reportedly wrote.
According to the insider, NeNe is slowly trying to focus on her life again after years of caring for her husband. "Despite losing Gregg last year, she is really happy and in a great place as she begins starting this next chapter of her life," the source told People in the latest report.