Rumors Are Swirling About NeNe Leakes' Romantic Future

NeNe Leakes has lived quite a roller coaster in her personal life. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has been married twice — but has had only one husband. NeNe married Gregg Leakes in 1997 in Athens, Georgia, but NeNe filed for divorce in April 2010, according to Access Atlanta. The divorce was finalized the following year, making both NeNe and Gregg single again just after "RHOA" wrapped up shooting for Season 4, the report detailed. The status didn't last, though.

NeNe rekindled her romance with her ex-husband and teased that they were engaged on New Year's Eve 2013 in a series of cryptic tweets right after midnight. "My answer was," she wrote in one tweet, which she followed up with just the one word: "Yes." She confirmed the news on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" (via E! News), and they married in June 2013 in Atlanta, as People reported. NeNe and Gregg went all in for their second wedding, inviting a whopping 425 guests, she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

But NeNe and Gregg were hit with tragedy in mid-2018, when Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, Us Weekly reported. NeNe announced on Twitter in May 2019 that Gregg was cancer-free, but the illness unfortunately returned two years later, according to People. Gregg died on September 1, 2021, at the age of 66, per Us Weekly. Four months after losing her husband, NeNe is reportedly open for what the future may hold.