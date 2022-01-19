Jinger Vuolo Pens Heartbreaking Tribute Following Adopted Grandmother's Death

Jinger Vuolo is mourning the loss of a loved one. The second-eldest daughter of the Duggar family has kept a low profile in recent months after older brother, Josh Duggar, was convicted and sentenced to prison on charges of receiving and possessing pornography. Jinger did not make an appearance in court to support her brother and has reportedly distanced herself from her parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar. TV Show Ace notes that Michelle and Jim Bob are unhappy that Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo spoke out against Josh in a letter.

"We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse," Jinger and Jeremy wrote in a joint statement (via E! News) after the guilty verdict was handed down. "Josh claims to be a Christian. When a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite, the response of many will be to challenge the integrity of Jesus himself." Both of them also shared their "gratitude" for the justice that has been served.

Since then, Jinger and Jeremy have spent time vacationing on the East Coast, according to The Sun. However, Jinger has continued to update her fans on Instagram, and posted a heartbreaking tribute following her adopted grandmother's death.