Jinger Vuolo Pens Heartbreaking Tribute Following Adopted Grandmother's Death
Jinger Vuolo is mourning the loss of a loved one. The second-eldest daughter of the Duggar family has kept a low profile in recent months after older brother, Josh Duggar, was convicted and sentenced to prison on charges of receiving and possessing pornography. Jinger did not make an appearance in court to support her brother and has reportedly distanced herself from her parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar. TV Show Ace notes that Michelle and Jim Bob are unhappy that Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo spoke out against Josh in a letter.
"We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse," Jinger and Jeremy wrote in a joint statement (via E! News) after the guilty verdict was handed down. "Josh claims to be a Christian. When a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite, the response of many will be to challenge the integrity of Jesus himself." Both of them also shared their "gratitude" for the justice that has been served.
Since then, Jinger and Jeremy have spent time vacationing on the East Coast, according to The Sun. However, Jinger has continued to update her fans on Instagram, and posted a heartbreaking tribute following her adopted grandmother's death.
Jinger Vuolo's adopted grandmother watched her grow up
Jinger Vuolo paid tribute to her adopted grandmother on January 18, calling her one of the "most selfless" women she's ever known. "Our dear adopted Nana went home to be with the Lord. She was the most selfless woman and gracious woman," the "Counting On" alum captioned a carousel of pictures of her with her "Nana" on Instagram. "Nana taught me so many things — 15 years of piano lessons, that Long John Silver's is actually good, doing laundry can be fun, to be joyful in all circumstances, and that it's better to serve than to be served."
Jinger then described that her Nana was with her during challenging times. "The past five years we exchanged letters monthly," she wrote. Jinger added her Nana "will be greatly missed," and is "grateful" to God for blessing her with "the priceless gift of her friendship."
It is unclear if Jinger's Nana has any relation to her parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, but this is not the first time that Nana has made an appearance on the Duggars' socials. Per People, Nana was previously mentioned on Jessa Duggar's Instagram in November 2016, showcasing how close she was with the sisters.
Upon seeing the news, Jinger's fans expressed their condolences underneath the post. "Deepest condolences, she sounded like a beautiful person," one fan wrote, whereas another wrote, "I'm so sorry for your loss."