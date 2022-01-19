The Controversial Question Prince William Refused To Answer
While Prince Harry is the royal family's wild youngest child, Prince William is the quintessential dutiful oldest son. And that means he's not about to spill the beans on controversial family matters. While visiting a children's charity on January 19, Prince William was asked by a reporter about the most controversial issue facing the royal family at the moment more than once, but refused to give an answer, according to People.
If you're unaware, Prince Andrew is facing criminal charges relating to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and alleged sexual assault. Just recently, the queen made the very consequential decision to strip her son of all of his patronages and military titles, which removed him from all official royal duties, though he keeps the "prince" title and his place in the line of succession. But aside from a few short official statements, individual members of the royal family haven't commented on the prince or the legal case against him, except for Andrew himself who has "unequivocally" denied wrongdoing.
Prince William seems to be avoiding controversy
While visiting the Foundling Museum, according to a video tweeted by ITV's royal editor Chris Ship, a reporter caught Prince William as he and Kate were about to leave and asked if he supported Prince Andrew, his uncle. At first, William said he couldn't hear the reporter, who then repeated the question. But rather than respond with a bland, "the case is ongoing" or even a "no comment," the prince sort of waved his hand and continued speaking with other people. In the tweet, Ship noted that the non-response was similar to the non-response Prince Charles gave a reporter who asked a similar question a week earlier.
Considering what we know about the royal family's MO when it comes to speaking publicly about royal scandals, and the seriousness of the charges against Prince Andrew, we'd be kind of surprised if we ever get a straight word about it from Prince William, Charles, or anyone else in the family.