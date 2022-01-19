The Controversial Question Prince William Refused To Answer

While Prince Harry is the royal family's wild youngest child, Prince William is the quintessential dutiful oldest son. And that means he's not about to spill the beans on controversial family matters. While visiting a children's charity on January 19, Prince William was asked by a reporter about the most controversial issue facing the royal family at the moment more than once, but refused to give an answer, according to People.

If you're unaware, Prince Andrew is facing criminal charges relating to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and alleged sexual assault. Just recently, the queen made the very consequential decision to strip her son of all of his patronages and military titles, which removed him from all official royal duties, though he keeps the "prince" title and his place in the line of succession. But aside from a few short official statements, individual members of the royal family haven't commented on the prince or the legal case against him, except for Andrew himself who has "unequivocally" denied wrongdoing.