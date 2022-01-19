Jamie Lee Curtis' Tribute To Her Famous Parents Is Unexpectedly Bleak

Alongside a glamorous photo of her parents, Hollywood royals Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Jamie Lee Curtis got very real about marriage, love, and divorce on Instagram. "Once in a while when their images find me unexpectedly, I'm caught by not only their extreme beauty but their deep love and ambition," the caption begins. "As the product of 13 divorces in my immediate family I have often struggled with the idea of love, what happens to it?"

We bet that any child of divorce can identify with that sentiment, especially if your parents' divorce was a rough one. But Jamie Lee's caption also talked about how photos like this remind her of the love her parents shared, not the anger. "There are only a couple reminders to me that I was born from love and not resentment, competition, jealousy and rancor which are the cornerstones of any unpleasant divorce," she wrote. "I also forget that they were famous and loved worldwide."

Jamie Lee Curtis wouldn't be Jamie Lee Curtis if she didn't speak from the heart. And that's why we love her.