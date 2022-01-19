Billy Bob Thornton's Son Has A Very On-Brand Opinion About Angelina Jolie
While Billy Bob Thornton was busy being "Bad Santa," Angelina Jolie was simply being a badass. The two Hollywood stars were previously married from 2000 to 2003, as Jolie was quickly rising as one of Tinseltown's top performers. Starring as the titular character in 2001's "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," Jolie embodied just a strong female action hero — something sorely lacking in Hollywood at the time.
In playing the role, Jolie actually revealed it took a bit of convincing to get her on board. In a May 2021 interview with Collider, she told the outlet, "I said, 'I really didn't feel like that character suited me.' I actually didn't at first want to do it; I said no.'" However, movie executives "said you can travel the world and train with the British Military and so I had three months of seeing what I could do." And that experience is something she'd recommend to others, explaining, "Sign up for as much as you can, give yourself a few months, push yourself to the limit and see, 'What can I do?'"
Jolie learned about herself in the process as well. "You find that there's a lot you didn't know and some crazy, weird things you can do or you're capable of, so I love it," she added. How cool is that?! As it turns out, Billy Bob Thornton's son would probably concur.
Harry James Thornton lays on the praise for Angelina Jolie
Harry James Thornton, son of actor Billy Bob Thornton, currently stars on E!'s "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" — a reality series that documents the children of famous stars of yesteryear. In an appearance on E!'s "Daily Pop," Harry opened up about having Angelina Jolie as a stepmom from 2000 to 2003.
"She was so cool," Harry told the outlet, adding, "She was so fun and, yeah, she was one of the best stepmoms I've had." But, as you can imagine, being the child of a famous star (much less two!) can be quite the hassle. "If anyone found out, that was the first thing they'd say," he lamented. "And everyone has the same line they always say ... It got annoying over time."
Billy Bob and Jolie got married in 2000, while the former was engaged to Laura Dern. "I left our home to work on a movie, and while I was away, my boyfriend got married, and I've never heard from him again," Dern told Talk magazine (via ABC), calling it a "sudden death." On why the marriage failed, Jolie told Vanity Fair, "What wasn't meant to be was he was focusing on his music ... and I was upstairs reading." For her, it was a period of self-growth. She further noted, "I went through a change in my life and started paying more attention to the news and learning about other countries and becoming more politically active."