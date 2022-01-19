Billy Bob Thornton's Son Has A Very On-Brand Opinion About Angelina Jolie

While Billy Bob Thornton was busy being "Bad Santa," Angelina Jolie was simply being a badass. The two Hollywood stars were previously married from 2000 to 2003, as Jolie was quickly rising as one of Tinseltown's top performers. Starring as the titular character in 2001's "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," Jolie embodied just a strong female action hero — something sorely lacking in Hollywood at the time.

In playing the role, Jolie actually revealed it took a bit of convincing to get her on board. In a May 2021 interview with Collider, she told the outlet, "I said, 'I really didn't feel like that character suited me.' I actually didn't at first want to do it; I said no.'" However, movie executives "said you can travel the world and train with the British Military and so I had three months of seeing what I could do." And that experience is something she'd recommend to others, explaining, "Sign up for as much as you can, give yourself a few months, push yourself to the limit and see, 'What can I do?'"

Jolie learned about herself in the process as well. "You find that there's a lot you didn't know and some crazy, weird things you can do or you're capable of, so I love it," she added. How cool is that?! As it turns out, Billy Bob Thornton's son would probably concur.