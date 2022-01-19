Rob Lowe Just Shared A Raunchy Anecdote About His Wife's Friendship With Gwyneth Paltrow

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Rob Lowe broke down the podcast episode for the host. "When Gwyneth [Paltrow] was a little, precocious 18-year-old, my wife [Sheryl Berkoff] was still a makeup artist on a movie that Gwyneth's mother Blythe Danner was working on ... She was like a big sister to Gwyneth, still is." This sisterly bond immediately brought up some personal advice. "Apparently ... my wife taught Gwyneth how to — how should we say this on network television?" Lowe asked the late night host.

Kimmel was quick to fill in the blank: "I think 'perform oral sex' would be the way to go. Which is a very nice thing for her to do." Lowe then joked, "Or, as I like to say, Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk, you're welcome!" giving a cheeky shout-out to Paltrow's ex and current husband. The audience laughed and cheered along with the story, but Kimmel couldn't stop there. He showed Lowe's son John's tweet, which featured a snap of the headline concerning oral sex tips from his mother. "2020 has been a wild ride, but this has settled it for me," he wrote. "I choose death by murder hornets."

All jokes aside, Paltrow said on the podcast, "It was so cool to have someone treat me like an adult ... she just made me feel so free." Lowe is pretty smitten with his wife, too. "She may have saved my life, really," he told ET of Berkoff. "I mean, she met me when I was at the end of my '80s run of wild boy craziness and she was worth changing my life for."