Rob Lowe Just Shared A Raunchy Anecdote About His Wife's Friendship With Gwyneth Paltrow
Rob Lowe is cracking folks up once again with a story about Gwyneth Paltrow and his wife. On January 18, the actor visited "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and talked through a variety of topics, laughing with Kimmel throughout the interview. It was during a moment when Lowe was talking about hosting two podcasts when the funny revelation came up.
"Parks and Recollection" is a podcast that launched in late 2021 and is an opportunity for "Parks and Recreation" star Lowe and fellow host Alan Yang, writer and director of "Parks and Rec," to discuss the making-of moments and behind-the-scenes stories of the hit comedy series. "Literally! With Rob Lowe," on the other hand, is a far more intimate, relaxed show where Lowe invites his friends and colleagues to have conversations that range from "thoughtful to the extremely random."
During the 2020 episode, "Gwyneth Paltrow: Dangerous and Scintillating," Lowe and Paltrow gab about their 30-year friendship — and the Goop founder spilled the raunchy tip that Lowe's wife Sheryl Berkoff shared with her when she was 18. When speaking to Kimmel, of course, Lowe couldn't help but comment on it.
Rob Lowe's wife gave some NSFW sisterly advice to Gwyneth Paltrow
On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Rob Lowe broke down the podcast episode for the host. "When Gwyneth [Paltrow] was a little, precocious 18-year-old, my wife [Sheryl Berkoff] was still a makeup artist on a movie that Gwyneth's mother Blythe Danner was working on ... She was like a big sister to Gwyneth, still is." This sisterly bond immediately brought up some personal advice. "Apparently ... my wife taught Gwyneth how to — how should we say this on network television?" Lowe asked the late night host.
Kimmel was quick to fill in the blank: "I think 'perform oral sex' would be the way to go. Which is a very nice thing for her to do." Lowe then joked, "Or, as I like to say, Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk, you're welcome!" giving a cheeky shout-out to Paltrow's ex and current husband. The audience laughed and cheered along with the story, but Kimmel couldn't stop there. He showed Lowe's son John's tweet, which featured a snap of the headline concerning oral sex tips from his mother. "2020 has been a wild ride, but this has settled it for me," he wrote. "I choose death by murder hornets."
All jokes aside, Paltrow said on the podcast, "It was so cool to have someone treat me like an adult ... she just made me feel so free." Lowe is pretty smitten with his wife, too. "She may have saved my life, really," he told ET of Berkoff. "I mean, she met me when I was at the end of my '80s run of wild boy craziness and she was worth changing my life for."