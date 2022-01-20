Chris Daughtry Confirms Stepdaughter's Cause Of Death In Heartbreaking Statement
The following article contains mentions of suicide, substance abuse, and domestic violence.
On November 13, 2021, Chris Daughtry's wife Deanna shared the devastating news on Instagram that her daughter Hannah Price had died. While details surrounding the 25-year-old's untimely death were not immediately made clear, two months later, the Daughtry family has revealed what really happened to their sweet girl.
"My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah," Deanna wrote on Instagram at the time of her daughter's death. "Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah." Chris also opened up in gut-wrenching post about how the sudden death of his stepdaughter has taken a toll on him. "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken." The "American Idol" star also revealed he had just lost his mother to cancer and was coping privately but the fact that he was able to say goodbye to her eased his spirit — an opportunity he never got with Hannah. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family... Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply," he added.
Now, in a devastating statement, the Daughtrys have revealed the cause of Hannah's death.
Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter Hannah Price died by suicide
In a statement to People, Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna revealed that on November 12, 2021, Hannah Price died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics. Her boyfriend — who she claimed to have been abusive — found her dead by hanging and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Per TMZ, Hannah also had fentanyl and meth in her system at her time of death.
Throughout the years, Hannah struggled with her mental health and often went to therapy and other facilities for help. "As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships. Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face," the family said in the statement. "We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track."
According to the details provided by Chris and Deanna, on the day Hannah died she called her parents to say she was "in fear for her life" because her boyfriend had allegedly physically assaulted her and then took her car. They quickly called the authorities, who performed a wellness check and determined she was "okay." She was found dead just shortly after that.
"Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others," the Daughtrys said. "She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).