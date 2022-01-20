Chris Daughtry Confirms Stepdaughter's Cause Of Death In Heartbreaking Statement

In a statement to People, Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna revealed that on November 12, 2021, Hannah Price died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics. Her boyfriend — who she claimed to have been abusive — found her dead by hanging and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Per TMZ, Hannah also had fentanyl and meth in her system at her time of death.

Throughout the years, Hannah struggled with her mental health and often went to therapy and other facilities for help. "As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships. Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face," the family said in the statement. "We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track."

According to the details provided by Chris and Deanna, on the day Hannah died she called her parents to say she was "in fear for her life" because her boyfriend had allegedly physically assaulted her and then took her car. They quickly called the authorities, who performed a wellness check and determined she was "okay." She was found dead just shortly after that.

"Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others," the Daughtrys said. "She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).