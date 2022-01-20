One Family Member Has Reportedly Hardly Left Khloé Kardashian's Side Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

The Tristan Thompson paternity scandal is reportedly taking its toll on Khloé Kardashian. In early January, it was revealed that the NBA star fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, who gave birth in December 2021. Upon learning he was the father, Thompson issued a lengthy apology to his ex Khloé, with whom he shares daughter True.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Thompson wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story (via Page Six), adding that he "[takes] full responsibility for [his] actions." He further continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly."

He then acknowledged his ex, stating, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years." Thompson's paternity scandal marks yet another time the basketball player was caught cheating — he and Nicholls "[hooked] up," per the Daily Mail, amidst his second run at a relationship with Khloé. Now, Khloé is bearing the brunt of Thompson's actions alongside this family member, who has helped her throughout this PR nightmare.