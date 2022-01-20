One Family Member Has Reportedly Hardly Left Khloé Kardashian's Side Amid Tristan Thompson Drama
The Tristan Thompson paternity scandal is reportedly taking its toll on Khloé Kardashian. In early January, it was revealed that the NBA star fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, who gave birth in December 2021. Upon learning he was the father, Thompson issued a lengthy apology to his ex Khloé, with whom he shares daughter True.
"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Thompson wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story (via Page Six), adding that he "[takes] full responsibility for [his] actions." He further continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly."
He then acknowledged his ex, stating, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years." Thompson's paternity scandal marks yet another time the basketball player was caught cheating — he and Nicholls "[hooked] up," per the Daily Mail, amidst his second run at a relationship with Khloé. Now, Khloé is bearing the brunt of Thompson's actions alongside this family member, who has helped her throughout this PR nightmare.
Khloé Kardashian has been leaning on her mom, Kris Jenner
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson first romantically linked up in 2016, according to Insider. Two years later, the couple welcomed daughter True, but not without controversy. As Khloé was three months pregnant with their daughter, TMZ caught Thompson cheating — a move that would, unfortunately, become more commonplace as time went on. The two ultimately split, but reunited in August 2020.
Their second run at love, however, came crashing down when it was revealed that Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Since then, Khloé has reportedly not been doing so well. "Khloé is really struggling with what's happening with Tristan," a source told People. "This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and she has been devastated."
"She's leaning heavily on [mom Kris Jenner] all of the time. But Kris wants Khloé and Tristan to be in a good place so she's encouraging Khloé to keep the lines of communication open," the source continued. "[Khloé] wanted the fairytale life with him and she's so upset. People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side." A source told People in December 2021 that Khloé has moved on from Tristan romantically, shifting focus to co-parenting their daughter True.