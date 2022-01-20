Donald Trump Contradicts All The Rumors About His Relationship With Ron DeSantis

The relationship between former President Donald Trump and current Governor of the state of Florida Ron DeSantis is one that the media can't seem to keep up with. One moment the news outlets say there are tensions reportedly heating up between Trump and DeSantis, while others say it's much ado about nothing. However, Vanity Fair has pointed out that DeSantis' popularity in Florida and Republicans across the board has become a nightmare situation for Trump, who is looking to hopefully get his keys back to the front doors of the White House in 2024.

Even though DeSantis told reporters at a press conference in St. Cloud, Florida that all the talk about him running for president is "purely manufactured," asserting that "I just do my job and we work hard... I hear all this stuff and honestly it's nonsense," per Politico, Trump seems to be more optimistic about his chances. "If I decide to run, I'll get it very easily," Trump told Fox Business (via Business Insider) in November 2021. "Most people have said that if I run, they won't run against me."

And while there have been some reports suggesting that Trump has been feeling disgruntled behind the scenes over his possible opponent DeSantis, he just went on the record to clarify all of the rumors.