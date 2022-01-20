Donald Trump Contradicts All The Rumors About His Relationship With Ron DeSantis
The relationship between former President Donald Trump and current Governor of the state of Florida Ron DeSantis is one that the media can't seem to keep up with. One moment the news outlets say there are tensions reportedly heating up between Trump and DeSantis, while others say it's much ado about nothing. However, Vanity Fair has pointed out that DeSantis' popularity in Florida and Republicans across the board has become a nightmare situation for Trump, who is looking to hopefully get his keys back to the front doors of the White House in 2024.
Even though DeSantis told reporters at a press conference in St. Cloud, Florida that all the talk about him running for president is "purely manufactured," asserting that "I just do my job and we work hard... I hear all this stuff and honestly it's nonsense," per Politico, Trump seems to be more optimistic about his chances. "If I decide to run, I'll get it very easily," Trump told Fox Business (via Business Insider) in November 2021. "Most people have said that if I run, they won't run against me."
And while there have been some reports suggesting that Trump has been feeling disgruntled behind the scenes over his possible opponent DeSantis, he just went on the record to clarify all of the rumors.
Donald Trump nixes feud rumors
According to Page Six, there's no feud to see here between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. In fact, Trump himself said that he and the Florida state governor share a "very good relationship." The former president told reporters, "Well... when [Desantis] wanted to run [for governor of Florida], he asked for my support and I supported him and he went, you know, up immediately very, very high. You know, he won the election the day I announced that I was going to give him my endorsement."
But, then again, even Trump's biggest supporters know that his friendships are often quite fickle ones. Trump and Hillary Clinton were reportedly friends before they ran against each other in the 2016 election, with her and former President Bill Clinton attending his 2005 wedding to Melania, per The New York Times. On the other hand, Trump did say that he "lost all my friends" when he became president in 2016 and that he didn't "hang out " with many people like the way he used to.
Well, should DeSantis win the Republican nomination, at least Trump can say he has one friend that might make it to D.C.