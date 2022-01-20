Dakota Johnson Confirms What We Suspected About Jesse Eisenberg's On Set Behavior
Dakota Johnson may be from a famous family, but she had to work her way up the Hollywood ranks. As the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, she was not given leading lady status early on in her career, appearing in minor roles in films like "The Social Network," "Beastly," and "For Ellen," per IMDb.
Johnson eventually got her big break in 2015 when she starred in "Fifty Shades of Grey," alongside Jamie Dornan. Johnson played Anastasia Steele, who becomes enthralled in a sexy relationship with Dornan's Christian Grey. Both actors had to fully commit to their roles and be comfortable in each other's space while doing BDSM scenes. During the promotional cycle for the film, Johnson shared that she was extremely comfortable with Dornan's presence on set. "Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long," she told Vogue. "There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total d***?"
While Johnson had some flattering words for Dornan, she couldn't say the same about Jesse Eisenberg in a recent interview. In fact, Johnson has confirmed that his on-set behavior isn't as rosy as fans may have perceived him to be. But then again, the criticism seemingly matches up with a previous report about his behavior.
Jesse Eisenberg supposedly gave Dakota Johnson the silent treatment on set
Dakota Johnson didn't feel like she was well received by Jesse Eisenberg on the set of "The Social Network" in 2010. During a Vanity Fair conversation with Andrew Garfield, who also starred in the film, Johnson claimed that Eisenberg didn't speak to her on set. Johnson played Amelia Ritter, a college girl who had a relationship with Justin Timberlake's character, Sean Napster.
"You and Jesse were so busy on that movie, and I was obviously in it for four seconds, but I spent a few days on set just watching," Johnson told Garfield during the interview. "I remember sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day, and you asked me loads of questions." She recalled to Garfield, "You were really nice, and Jesse didn't acknowledge me. He was probably in character." The revelation prompted Garfield to defend Eisenberg, whom he said was channeling the seriousness of Zuckerberg in the film. "There was maybe some of the Zuckerberg coming through in that moment," he laughed.
This isn't the first time Eisenberg's behavior has been called into question. The "American Ultra" actor was accused by a reporter for bullying her on a press junket in 2013, according to ABC News. However, Eisenberg later apologized, telling NME he "would never want to upset somebody."