Dakota Johnson Confirms What We Suspected About Jesse Eisenberg's On Set Behavior

Dakota Johnson may be from a famous family, but she had to work her way up the Hollywood ranks. As the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, she was not given leading lady status early on in her career, appearing in minor roles in films like "The Social Network," "Beastly," and "For Ellen," per IMDb.

Johnson eventually got her big break in 2015 when she starred in "Fifty Shades of Grey," alongside Jamie Dornan. Johnson played Anastasia Steele, who becomes enthralled in a sexy relationship with Dornan's Christian Grey. Both actors had to fully commit to their roles and be comfortable in each other's space while doing BDSM scenes. During the promotional cycle for the film, Johnson shared that she was extremely comfortable with Dornan's presence on set. "Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long," she told Vogue. "There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total d***?"

While Johnson had some flattering words for Dornan, she couldn't say the same about Jesse Eisenberg in a recent interview. In fact, Johnson has confirmed that his on-set behavior isn't as rosy as fans may have perceived him to be. But then again, the criticism seemingly matches up with a previous report about his behavior.