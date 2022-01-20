The Last Conversation Bob Saget Had With His Wife Is Completely Devastating
When Bob Saget died on January 9, the entertainment and celebrity world was left in shock. While TMZ reported that the "Full House" alum died in his sleep in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, his wife Kelly Rizzo says that her husband was in "great" health before his death in an interview with Good Morning America.
However, Rizzo did say that the actor had contracted COVID-19 but that his bout with the virus was "not anything serious." During the "A Mediocre Time with Tom & Dan" podcast, Saget even joked about it, too. He said of the Omicron variant, "It's very popular, it's doing very well. I don't know if I had Delta or ... I might have had a combo. Maybe at one point they [Delta and Omicron] were working together," per Page Six.
And while there's no doubt that Saget's death has left a huge hole in the hearts of the people who loved him — which is something even his former "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure can attest to — it's Saget's last words to his wife that has turned into a real tearjerker for this reason.
Bob Saget gave just as much love as he did laughs
In her interview with Good Morning America, Kelly Rizzo said that it was heartwarming to see so many people talk to fondly about her husband Bob Saget at his funeral. In fact, she said that a lot of people couldn't help but express how much love they felt from the actor and comedian. "He just wanted to spread love and laughter and he did it so amazingly, and I'm just so proud of him because he truly brought people together," Rizzo said. "He was just so wonderful and I was just so honored to be his wife and to be able to be a part of it and bring him any bit of happiness that I could because he deserved it so much."
But it's what the "Full House" star said to his wife in their last text exchange that is tugging at everyone's heart strings. In an interview with the Today show, Rizzo said that Saget couldn't wait to get home to be with his family after touring for his standup routine in Florida. When asked about the last text she received from her husband, Rizzo said, "I think I said, 'I love you dearly.' And he said, 'I love you endlessly,'" she recalled. "And then I said, 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow' ... It was just all love."
In other words, Saget gave just as much love as he did laughs.