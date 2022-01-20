The Last Conversation Bob Saget Had With His Wife Is Completely Devastating

When Bob Saget died on January 9, the entertainment and celebrity world was left in shock. While TMZ reported that the "Full House" alum died in his sleep in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, his wife Kelly Rizzo says that her husband was in "great" health before his death in an interview with Good Morning America.

However, Rizzo did say that the actor had contracted COVID-19 but that his bout with the virus was "not anything serious." During the "A Mediocre Time with Tom & Dan" podcast, Saget even joked about it, too. He said of the Omicron variant, "It's very popular, it's doing very well. I don't know if I had Delta or ... I might have had a combo. Maybe at one point they [Delta and Omicron] were working together," per Page Six.

And while there's no doubt that Saget's death has left a huge hole in the hearts of the people who loved him — which is something even his former "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure can attest to — it's Saget's last words to his wife that has turned into a real tearjerker for this reason.