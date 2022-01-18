Candace Cameron Bure Shares How She's Really Doing Following Bob Saget's Tragic Death
For Bob Saget fans, it hasn't been easy knowing that America no longer has its funniest dad, since the "Full House" star's untimely death on January 9. Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room after performing his stand-up routine the night before. Tributes have since poured in for Saget, with everyone sharing their fondest memories of the actor or simply remembering him as the kind-hearted man that he was.
"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson penned an emotional message via "SNL" writer Dave Sirius' Instagram, detailing how Saget helped him through one of the darkest periods of his life. "When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can – connecting us with doctors and new things we can try," he wrote.
Those who were close to Saget have definitely felt his loss, particularly his "Full House" co-stars — like his eldest TV daughter, Candace Cameron Bure. Her most recent tribute to Saget has been tugging his fans' heartstrings.
Candace Cameron Bure is sure missing Bob Saget's hugs
Candace Cameron Bure's first tribute to Bob Saget has already given fans more feels and emotions than a Hallmark channel movie — and now, she has another one.
On January 17, Bure shared an Instagram photo of her and her former "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier spending quality time at a farmer's market in Malibu, California. In the picture, she's wearing a sweatshirt that reads, "Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget." Bure captioned the Instagram post, "This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends. Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced. @dcoulier and @melissacoulier, I love you." About her attire, the actor noted, "I had this sweatshirt made. ... I think it sums everything up just right. Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget," she concluded, adding a note to Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo, "I have one for you and your family." Coulier shared the same image on his own Instagram, summarizing the day in his caption. "Sharing a funny story, laughing and reminiscing about Bob," the comedian wrote. "Candace's shirt sums it up perfectly: 'Love like Jesus. Hug like Bob Saget.'"
We have a feeling Bure's sweatshirt is about to become the hottest fashion item this winter; it is now for sale, with 100% of funds going to scleroderma research. Another Bob Saget sweatshirt, created by John Mayer and Adam Saget, is also available — again with 100% of all profits going to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which the "Full House" star heavily involved with.