Candace Cameron Bure Shares How She's Really Doing Following Bob Saget's Tragic Death

For Bob Saget fans, it hasn't been easy knowing that America no longer has its funniest dad, since the "Full House" star's untimely death on January 9. Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room after performing his stand-up routine the night before. Tributes have since poured in for Saget, with everyone sharing their fondest memories of the actor or simply remembering him as the kind-hearted man that he was.

"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson penned an emotional message via "SNL" writer Dave Sirius' Instagram, detailing how Saget helped him through one of the darkest periods of his life. "When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can – connecting us with doctors and new things we can try," he wrote.

Those who were close to Saget have definitely felt his loss, particularly his "Full House" co-stars — like his eldest TV daughter, Candace Cameron Bure. Her most recent tribute to Saget has been tugging his fans' heartstrings.