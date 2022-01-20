Tamron Hall Shares Heartwarming Tribute To Late Friend Andre Leon Talley

The fashion world and more are mourning the death of Vogue's former editor-at-large André Leon Talley at age 73.

Talley, who died on January 18, was a fixture in fashion since the 1970s, often making history as the first Black man in many fashion spaces. From the multitude of positions he held at Interview, Vanity Fair, Women's Wear Daily, and Vogue, Talley bumped elbows with the biggest names in fashion — including Karl Lagerfeld, Oscar de la Renta, and Andy Warhol. Of course, Talley had an infamous relationship with Anna Wintour, who first hired him at Vogue in 1983, according to The Washington Post. Still, Wintour paid her respects to Talley, and hailed him as a "brilliant and compassionate man."

As someone who's left a huge impression on the lives of so many in both his professional and personal work, it didn't take long for celebrities, designers, and other close friends to pay their respective tributes. Stars such as Rachel Zoe, Kerry Washington, Diane von Furstenberg, and more took to their Instagram accounts to remember Talley. And one of the latest of the fashion editor's friends to pay tribute to him is broadcaster Tamron Hall — whose heartwarming memorial may just bring a tear to your eye.