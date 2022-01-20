Tamron Hall Shares Heartwarming Tribute To Late Friend Andre Leon Talley
The fashion world and more are mourning the death of Vogue's former editor-at-large André Leon Talley at age 73.
Talley, who died on January 18, was a fixture in fashion since the 1970s, often making history as the first Black man in many fashion spaces. From the multitude of positions he held at Interview, Vanity Fair, Women's Wear Daily, and Vogue, Talley bumped elbows with the biggest names in fashion — including Karl Lagerfeld, Oscar de la Renta, and Andy Warhol. Of course, Talley had an infamous relationship with Anna Wintour, who first hired him at Vogue in 1983, according to The Washington Post. Still, Wintour paid her respects to Talley, and hailed him as a "brilliant and compassionate man."
As someone who's left a huge impression on the lives of so many in both his professional and personal work, it didn't take long for celebrities, designers, and other close friends to pay their respective tributes. Stars such as Rachel Zoe, Kerry Washington, Diane von Furstenberg, and more took to their Instagram accounts to remember Talley. And one of the latest of the fashion editor's friends to pay tribute to him is broadcaster Tamron Hall — whose heartwarming memorial may just bring a tear to your eye.
Tamron Hall shared a sweet photo of André Leon Talley and her son
Journalist Tamron Hall and the late André Leon Talley seem to have had quite the close relationship. Throughout the years, Talley often appeared on Hall's self-titled talk show. He even used one appearance to speak candidly about his relationship with Anna Wintour and the alleged wage disparity he faced at Vogue, per Paper. According to WWD, during a talk they were hosting in Brooklyn, Hall called Talley a "Black superhero" and "one of the most amazing human beings to walk the planet."
But even moreso, the two were so close that she nicknamed him "Uncle André" in reference to her young son, Moses. On January 19, Hall posted a photo to her Twitter account of Talley coddling little Moses in Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church, where Talley was a "fixture," per The New York Times said Talley was a "fixture." She captioned the photo, "André wanted nothing more on this day than for Moses to sit with him at Abyssinia church. For days André talked about what it meant to spend as much time as possible with Moses. I wish we had more years but I am grateful God gave us this. Rest well Uncle André."
Talley is sure to be missed.