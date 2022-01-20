Todd Chrisley Has Surprisingly Positive Message For Estranged Daughter Lindsie
The relationship between Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley has been fraught with very public drama. In 2019, the tensions between the father and daughter reached a boiling point when Lindsie accused her dad and stepbrother Chase Chrisley of blackmailing her with a sex tape. "It's heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public," Todd said in a statement to E! News at the time while denying the accusations.
Two years later, when Lindsie announced her divorce from Will Campbell, it came as somewhat of a surprise that her dad publicly offered to console his daughter. "I'm here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I'm working all things out for good, for you, my child," the "Chrisley Knows Best" star wrote in a lengthy Instagram post in July 2021. Lindsie, who had previously been blocked on Instagram by Todd, was caught off-guard by the message. Mostly because of the manner it was delivered. "I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other's numbers," she said on her "Coffee Convos" podcast in August 2021 (via Page Six).
Even though Todd had disapproved of Lindsie's marriage, he still considered it "a very sad day" when she announced her divorce, as revealed on his "Chrisley Confessionals" podcast in August 2021, per Page Six. Months later, the Chrisley patriarch appeared to extend another olive branch to his estranged daughter.
Could Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley make amends?
Following years of public drama between Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley, the reality star has chosen to take a different approach when discussing his daughter. "Lindsie is our daughter and we love her, and we wish her nothing but the best," he told Us Weekly on January 18. Todd wants all family squabbles to be kept in-house. "It's no secret that there has been a lot of uneasiness that has gone on and transpired — but we choose to keep that private," he told the outlet.
Apparently, Lindsie had tried to open communication between her and Todd, but the "Growing Up Chrisley" star chose not to engage. "I received a text message from Lindsie about two weeks ago ... I turned that over to our attorneys because we don't feel that it's safe to communicate," he told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021. Todd also said Lindsie's claims about being blackmailed with a sex tape were fabricated for publicity. "There was never any extortion, that was all used for headlines. That was used to gain social media following," he told ET. While mentioning that he carried "anger" for his daughter after the allegations were made public, but had since forgiven her.
Although Todd has best-wishes for Lindsie, the odds of the pair truly making amends are slim. "There will never be a reconciliation," she told Us Weekly about her estranged family in September 2021. Adding that the best outcome would be "for everyone to go on with their lives."