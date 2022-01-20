Todd Chrisley Has Surprisingly Positive Message For Estranged Daughter Lindsie

The relationship between Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley has been fraught with very public drama. In 2019, the tensions between the father and daughter reached a boiling point when Lindsie accused her dad and stepbrother Chase Chrisley of blackmailing her with a sex tape. "It's heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public," Todd said in a statement to E! News at the time while denying the accusations.

Two years later, when Lindsie announced her divorce from Will Campbell, it came as somewhat of a surprise that her dad publicly offered to console his daughter. "I'm here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I'm working all things out for good, for you, my child," the "Chrisley Knows Best" star wrote in a lengthy Instagram post in July 2021. Lindsie, who had previously been blocked on Instagram by Todd, was caught off-guard by the message. Mostly because of the manner it was delivered. "I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other's numbers," she said on her "Coffee Convos" podcast in August 2021 (via Page Six).

Even though Todd had disapproved of Lindsie's marriage, he still considered it "a very sad day" when she announced her divorce, as revealed on his "Chrisley Confessionals" podcast in August 2021, per Page Six. Months later, the Chrisley patriarch appeared to extend another olive branch to his estranged daughter.