How Cynthia Nixon Feels About Chris Noth Getting Axed From And Just Like That's Finale

Mr. Big (Chris Noth) was reportedly set to make a comeback in the season finale of "And Just Like That" after his untimely death in the season premiere, according to ET. An exclusive source revealed to ET that Mr. Big was supposed to appear in a flashback, but those plans have been scrapped amid the sexual assault allegations against the actor, a decision agreed on by the stars and staff of "And Just Like That."

Speaking with ET while promoting her new series "The Gilded Age," Cynthia Nixon confirmed the plan to have Noth in the finale and the decision to cut him out of any future appearances. When asked about the staff's decision, she said, "I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made and I think we are very proud of our show." According to the previous ET source, the producers were lucky in that Noth had a small role in the series. "Thankfully, it wasn't a major overhaul since Chris was killed off early and was to reappear later in the series finale," they said.

"Sex and the City" fans will just have to wait and see if "And Just Like That" will have a future amid Noth's allegations against him.