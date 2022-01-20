How Cynthia Nixon Feels About Chris Noth Getting Axed From And Just Like That's Finale
The "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That" is quickly approaching the end of its 10-episode run, yet its already had to make changes to its finale after sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big, came to light. In December 2021, two women spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and said that they had been both sexually assaulted by the actor in seperate incidents from 2004 and 2014, respectively. Then later that same month, country singer Lisa Gentile came forward to The Hollywood Reporter with her own story, claiming Noth had also allegedly assaulted her. Noth continues to deny the claims and has since issued a statement, saying, "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross." In the statement, Noth also questioned the timing of the allegations and added that "the encounters were consensual."
The "And Just Like That" stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, penned a joint statement in solidarity with the victims that Davis shared on her Twitter account. Recently, Nixon, who reprised her role as Miranda Hobbes in the revival, opened up about Noth's supposed return to "And Just Like That."
Cynthia Nixon feels 'lucky' they were able to cut Noth out
Mr. Big (Chris Noth) was reportedly set to make a comeback in the season finale of "And Just Like That" after his untimely death in the season premiere, according to ET. An exclusive source revealed to ET that Mr. Big was supposed to appear in a flashback, but those plans have been scrapped amid the sexual assault allegations against the actor, a decision agreed on by the stars and staff of "And Just Like That."
Speaking with ET while promoting her new series "The Gilded Age," Cynthia Nixon confirmed the plan to have Noth in the finale and the decision to cut him out of any future appearances. When asked about the staff's decision, she said, "I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made and I think we are very proud of our show." According to the previous ET source, the producers were lucky in that Noth had a small role in the series. "Thankfully, it wasn't a major overhaul since Chris was killed off early and was to reappear later in the series finale," they said.
"Sex and the City" fans will just have to wait and see if "And Just Like That" will have a future amid Noth's allegations against him.