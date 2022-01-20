How Tom Hanks Just Proved His Friendship With Joe Biden Is Still Going Strong
Nothing can compare to the sheer meme-ability of best buds, President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden, of course. But Biden's friendship with Tom "America's Dad" Hanks is still pretty cute. And on the one-year anniversary of President Biden's inauguration, Hanks and the prez proved once again that they are still very much on the same team: Team America (sorry, we had to).
If you can remember all the way back to January 20, 2021, the day of Biden's inauguration, you may have remembered Hanks emceeing the televised special celebrating the event. The beloved actor introduced the various musical acts, interspersed with hopeful commentary for the country's future under the Biden Administration. It's easy to see why the Biden team would reach out to Hanks for this — if there is one un-cancelable Hollywood actor in the world it would be him.
And now, the dynamic Biden-Hanks duo is back with another message for the people of the United States.
Tom Hanks is commemorating Biden's inauguration
To commemorate President Joe Biden's first full year in office, Biden's Presidential Inaugural Committee released a short, two-minute video, narrated by the one and only Tom Hanks. The inspirational vid hitting TV screens on January 20 opens with a quote from Amanda Gorman's inauguration poem, "For there is always light if we are brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it." That's when you hear the comforting, instantly recognizable voice of Tom Hanks delivering a message of hope and optimism for the future. The ad also includes clips of everyday Americans, from the first nurse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to a UPS driver, saying how much better life is now than it was a year ago.
According to Axios, the ad was made using leftover inaugural funds and aims to help the White House connect with the public. In a statement, the inaugural committee said, "In recognition of the President's first year in office, the Biden-Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee believed it was important to celebrate the strength and perseverance of the American people in the face of extraordinary adversity, just as we did a year ago today."
So, American people, how are you feeling? Are you persevering? Feeling strong? Here, have an attaboy from Team Biden-Harris-Hanks.