How Tom Hanks Just Proved His Friendship With Joe Biden Is Still Going Strong

Nothing can compare to the sheer meme-ability of best buds, President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden, of course. But Biden's friendship with Tom "America's Dad" Hanks is still pretty cute. And on the one-year anniversary of President Biden's inauguration, Hanks and the prez proved once again that they are still very much on the same team: Team America (sorry, we had to).

If you can remember all the way back to January 20, 2021, the day of Biden's inauguration, you may have remembered Hanks emceeing the televised special celebrating the event. The beloved actor introduced the various musical acts, interspersed with hopeful commentary for the country's future under the Biden Administration. It's easy to see why the Biden team would reach out to Hanks for this — if there is one un-cancelable Hollywood actor in the world it would be him.

And now, the dynamic Biden-Hanks duo is back with another message for the people of the United States.