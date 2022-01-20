Sebastian Stan Reveals The Unbelievable Lengths He Went To In His Portrayal Of Tommy Lee

The methods that actors use to get into the characters they're portraying can vary from bizarre to downright dangerous. Natalie Portman dislocated a rib and lost over 20 pounds for her role as a ballerina on the brink of a psychotic collapse in "Black Swan," according to Thrillist. "There were some nights that I thought I literally was going to die," Portman told Entertainment Weekly. Jamie Foxx glued his eyes shut to prepare for his role as the legendary musician Ray Charles in the movie, "Ray." "Imagine having your eyes glued shut for 14 hours a day," Foxx said to The New York Times. "That's your jail sentence."

There are some actors who blur the lines between method acting and real life, like the late actor, Heath Ledger, who isolated himself, and dealt with insomnia to prepare for his role as The Joker in "The Dark Knight." "I couldn't stop thinking. My body was exhausted, and my mind was still going," Ledger said to The New York Times. Meanwhile, Jeremy Strong doesn't even believe in method acting; he believes in something called "identity diffusion," according to the infamous New Yorker article. "If I have any method at all, it is simply this: to clear away anything—anything—that is not the character and the circumstances of the scene," Strong explained.

Now Marvel darling Sebastian Stan will join the ranks of actors pushing the envelope, since he went through some interesting lengths to prepare for his role as Tommy Lee for Hulu's newest miniseries, "Pam & Tommy."