The Truth About Meat Loaf's Wife

Iconic singer Meat Loaf died at age 74 on January 20, according to a statement shared on his official Facebook page from his family. As of this writing, the cause of his death is unknown. The "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad" hitmaker released one of the best-selling albums of all time, "Bat Out Of Hell," in 1977 and starred in over a whopping 65 films including "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Wayne's World."

In Meat Loaf's personal life, he got married twice. As previously reported by The Sun, he tied the knot with Leslie Aday in 1978. During an interview with Billboard, musician Todd Rundgren explained the one memory about Meat Loaf he will always remember is how he proposed to Aday. "We were in the Bear Cafe and he had a package that he had brought up from New York and presented it to her, and it was a giant whole salmon," Rundgren explained between laughs. "And it was as if a bear had proposed to his mate. Instead of a ring, a salmon." Ultimately, Meat Loaf and Aday called it quits in 2001, but they did start a family. Meat Loaf adopted her daughter, Pearl, and had another daughter, Amanda, later on in their relationship.

Meat Loaf would end up finding love again in Deborah Gillespie, to whom he remained married until the day he died.