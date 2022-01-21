What We Know About Meat Loaf And COVID-19

Legendary singer Meat Loaf has died at age 74. The rock icon, who was known for his successful, theatrical music career, had hopes for making new music, touring and hosting a new game show before he died, per Billboard. Meat Loaf's family issued an official statement on his Facebook page on January 20 announcing the sad news to fans. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the statement read. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man."

Meat Loaf, who was featured in films "Fight Club," "Rocky Horror Picture Show," and "Wayne's World," is being mourned by many in the entertainment industry. "Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer,'" Cher tweeted. "Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day!?"

Though his exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed, new reports allege that Meat Loaf had COVID-19 when he died.