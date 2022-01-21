What We Know About Meat Loaf And COVID-19
Legendary singer Meat Loaf has died at age 74. The rock icon, who was known for his successful, theatrical music career, had hopes for making new music, touring and hosting a new game show before he died, per Billboard. Meat Loaf's family issued an official statement on his Facebook page on January 20 announcing the sad news to fans. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the statement read. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man."
Meat Loaf, who was featured in films "Fight Club," "Rocky Horror Picture Show," and "Wayne's World," is being mourned by many in the entertainment industry. "Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer,'" Cher tweeted. "Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day!?"
Though his exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed, new reports allege that Meat Loaf had COVID-19 when he died.
Meat Loaf had strong opinions about COVID-19
Meat Loaf became seriously ill with COVID-19 before he died, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, a source close to the star said the 74-year-old's condition quickly became critical when he became sick ahead of a business dinner. It is unknown at this time if Meat Loaf was vaccinated against COVID-19. Sources told TMZ that Meat Loaf was outspoken about the virus and was critical of vaccine mandates in Australia.
When the pandemic first began, Meat Loaf offered supportive messages to his fans. "We all need to come together to fight the outbreak of this deadly virus," Meat Loaf wrote on social media in March 2020, per The Sun. "So, please know how to protect yourself and others around you." Meat Loaf's attitude seemed to change over the course of the pandemic, though, as he voiced his frustrations in an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August 2021. "I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of politics," Meat Loaf said of COVID-19 shutdowns. He blasted mask use in his interview, saying, "They don't do anything. They don't stop you from getting COVID. They're just a nuisance and make your nose itch and make it so you can't breathe." The star even foreshadowed his own tragic death in the interview when speaking about dodging the control of the government. "If I die, I die," Meat Loaf said, "but I'm not going to be controlled."