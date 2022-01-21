Aaron Rodgers Teases Tom Brady Over His Most Infamous Scandal

Football superstar Aaron Rodgers may be trying to deflect controversy away from himself for a change by throwing a quick dig at a scandal from seven years ago.

Rodgers has made headlines recently due to the backlash over his COVID-19 vaccination status. In November 2021, despite previously telling the press that he was "immunized," Rodgers came clean and said he was unvaccinated (the "immunized" comment was because he had been using alternative treatments to supposedly boost his immune system, he said on "The Pat McAfee Show," per ESPN). The NFL reported that the Green Bay Packers quarterback wanted the league to give him vaccination status based on alternative treatments, but when they refused, he was fined for breaking protocols for unvaccinated players.

Rodgers continues to court controversy, still speaking out against the treatment of unvaccinated players. In late December 2021, he appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" accused the NFL of creating a "two-class system" pitting vaccinated vs. unvaccinated players, and called science "propaganda" if people cannot question it, per USA Today.

With the 2022 Super Bowl quickly approaching and Rodgers' MVP status potentially at risk, it's perhaps not surprising that Rodgers might want to bring up an older controversy, unrelated to him, to throw some shade at a former player — especially if he's only joking.