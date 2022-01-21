Meat Loaf Was Planning For The Future In Tragic Final Social Media Posts
The legendary rock singer Meat Loaf has tragically died. On January 20, the news was shared to the singer's Facebook page and revealed he was surrounded by his close friends, his wife Deborah, and two daughters, Pearl and Amanda, at the time. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the statement on Meat Loaf's Facebook read. The statement continued, asking for "privacy" and closed with, "From his heart to your souls...don't ever stop rocking!"
Meat Loaf is known as one of the best-selling artists of all time. His iconic album, "Bat Out of Hell," is estimated to have sold 30 million copies across the globe and still remains in the top 20 albums of all time in the U.K., per Deadline. Aside from his massively successful music career, Meat Loaf was also a star on screen and the stage, having appeared in both the film and Broadway production of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" as Eddie. He also starred in Broadway's "Hair" and the films "Fight Club" and "Wayne's World," among many others, per IMDb.
Currently, no cause of death has been shared, but sources told TMZ he supposedly contracted COVID-19. His condition reportedly forced him to cancel a business meeting for his new TV show, a show in which he had previously been vocal about on social media prior to his death.
Meat Loaf had a new reality show and album on the horizon
Singer Meat Loaf was gearing up for a major comeback. In one of his heartbreaking last social media posts, he shared via Facebook on November 22, 2021 that he was working on a new album of 48 tracks, including seven new originals and songs that span his legendary career from the '70s to 2000s. He assured fans he had "some form [of] life" back after four back surgeries and excitedly planned to go on tour. "Also will be doing shows everywhere (well when can get in). They will be as good as always, (if you like them before) Just different and who knows maybe better," the post revealed.
Meat Loaf also shared on Facebook on November 29, 2021 that he would be making his return to the screen in his new reality TV series. He had hoped to start filming in March and revealed he was back on Cameo. The show was set to be a reality dating competition called "I'd Do Anything for Love...But I Won't Do That," based on the title of his hit song, and would see couples compete in "absurd and sometimes frightening physical contests" all set to live music, per Deadline. "It will be amazing. Well, if you like music with great singing, challenge Games, and a little "Fear Factor" thrown in. You will Love it!!" Meat Loaf wrote on Facebook.
Given all of his future plans, it makes the news of his death all that more tragic.