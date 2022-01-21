Meat Loaf Was Planning For The Future In Tragic Final Social Media Posts

The legendary rock singer Meat Loaf has tragically died. On January 20, the news was shared to the singer's Facebook page and revealed he was surrounded by his close friends, his wife Deborah, and two daughters, Pearl and Amanda, at the time. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the statement on Meat Loaf's Facebook read. The statement continued, asking for "privacy" and closed with, "From his heart to your souls...don't ever stop rocking!"

Meat Loaf is known as one of the best-selling artists of all time. His iconic album, "Bat Out of Hell," is estimated to have sold 30 million copies across the globe and still remains in the top 20 albums of all time in the U.K., per Deadline. Aside from his massively successful music career, Meat Loaf was also a star on screen and the stage, having appeared in both the film and Broadway production of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" as Eddie. He also starred in Broadway's "Hair" and the films "Fight Club" and "Wayne's World," among many others, per IMDb.

Currently, no cause of death has been shared, but sources told TMZ he supposedly contracted COVID-19. His condition reportedly forced him to cancel a business meeting for his new TV show, a show in which he had previously been vocal about on social media prior to his death.