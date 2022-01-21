The Truth About Meat Loaf's Children
The death of rockstar Meat Loaf at the age of 74 has broken the hearts of many fans. Meat Loaf leaves behind not only a legacy of a successful music and film career, but the star was also a devoted father to two daughters. In a statement published to Meat Loaf's Facebook page announcing his death on January 20, it was revealed he was with his family at the time of his tragic passing. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the statement read. His family also asked for "understanding" and "privacy" through their difficult time.
Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, had a difficult childhood prior to becoming a famous rock musician. The "Bat Out Of Hell" singer's own father wasn't kind to him — in fact, he allegedly attacked him with a knife. "We had a difficult relationship, but I don't bear him any animosity," Meat Loaf said of his dad, per Daily Mail. "He was an alcoholic and he didn't know what he was doing. He died a long time ago, and in my mind we're now friends. I don't hold him responsible for anything that's happened to me."
Despite his own experience growing up, it seems Meat Loaf was a different kind of dad than his own to his children.
Meat Loaf's daughters are both entertainers, too
Meat Loaf was father to two daughters, Pearl and Amanda Aday, according to The Sun. The singer's first daughter was actually adopted. Pearl, born in 1975, belonged to Meat Loaf's first wife, Leslie Edmonds, from a previous relationship. In 1981, Edmonds welcomed daughter Amanda with Meat Loaf.
Both of Meat Loaf's daughters appeared to be fond of their old man. Amanda, who is known for her role in the HBO series "Carnivàle," commemorated a red carpet she attended with her father decades ago on Instagram. "Dad and I at The Faculty premiere in '98," she wrote. Pearl, meanwhile, inherited her stepfather's music gene as she is now a musician herself, who has worked with Meat Loaf on tour and in the studio. The vocalist celebrated Father's Day in 2021 with a sweet throwback photo of Meat Loaf holding her and music star Mick Ronson's daughter as children. "Happy Father's Day you silly nut Rock star dad," she wrote on Instagram.
Pearl recently revealed her own family was in lockdown due to an outbreak of COVID-19, which Meat Loaf is reported to have suffered from before his death, per TMZ. "We are not sick, but we have too many friends and family testing positive right now, positive but doing ok," Pearl revealed on Instagram January 7. "Thank their respect for science that they're all vaxxed, otherwise they'd be way worse."