The Truth About Meat Loaf's Children

The death of rockstar Meat Loaf at the age of 74 has broken the hearts of many fans. Meat Loaf leaves behind not only a legacy of a successful music and film career, but the star was also a devoted father to two daughters. In a statement published to Meat Loaf's Facebook page announcing his death on January 20, it was revealed he was with his family at the time of his tragic passing. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the statement read. His family also asked for "understanding" and "privacy" through their difficult time.

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, had a difficult childhood prior to becoming a famous rock musician. The "Bat Out Of Hell" singer's own father wasn't kind to him — in fact, he allegedly attacked him with a knife. "We had a difficult relationship, but I don't bear him any animosity," Meat Loaf said of his dad, per Daily Mail. "He was an alcoholic and he didn't know what he was doing. He died a long time ago, and in my mind we're now friends. I don't hold him responsible for anything that's happened to me."

Despite his own experience growing up, it seems Meat Loaf was a different kind of dad than his own to his children.