Royal Expert Argues The Firm May Be Relieved If Harry And Meghan Skip Major Event

Prince Harry has only been back to the U.K. twice since he and his wife Meghan Markle pulled the plug on their working relationship with the royal family. The Duke of Sussex returned home back in April 2021 for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, and again during the summer for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue at Kensington Gardens. But now, Harry feels he is unsafe returning to his family's home, as there was an incident last summer in London in which photographers chased his car, per The Times.

The incident prompted Harry to release a statement saying that he won't be returning to London anytime soon, unless he and Meghan are allowed to pay for their own police protection. The statement said Harry believes he's "inherited a security risk at birth," according to NBC News. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the U.K.," the statement read. "In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home."

And while there's no doubt that Queen Elizabeth would love to see the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet, one royal expert believes that the rest of the firm might actually be relieved that the Sussexes are probably not coming back for this major royal event.