Royal Expert Argues The Firm May Be Relieved If Harry And Meghan Skip Major Event
Prince Harry has only been back to the U.K. twice since he and his wife Meghan Markle pulled the plug on their working relationship with the royal family. The Duke of Sussex returned home back in April 2021 for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, and again during the summer for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue at Kensington Gardens. But now, Harry feels he is unsafe returning to his family's home, as there was an incident last summer in London in which photographers chased his car, per The Times.
The incident prompted Harry to release a statement saying that he won't be returning to London anytime soon, unless he and Meghan are allowed to pay for their own police protection. The statement said Harry believes he's "inherited a security risk at birth," according to NBC News. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the U.K.," the statement read. "In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home."
And while there's no doubt that Queen Elizabeth would love to see the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet, one royal expert believes that the rest of the firm might actually be relieved that the Sussexes are probably not coming back for this major royal event.
The royal family most likely wants Harry and Meghan to stay home
The royal family may secretly be hoping that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will skip a planned memorial for the late Prince Philip. That's because they are afraid that all of the media attention is going to be on the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex. Royal author and expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun that while Harry and Meghan certainly do get a lot of attention, it's not the kind of attention that the royals want. "I think if they choose not to come then everyone will breathe a sigh of relief," she said. "It is thanks-giving for Prince Philip and we don't want it turning into the Harry and Meghan show."
With the Sussexes not wanting to head to the U.K. anytime soon, and with the rest of the firm not exactly willing to roll out the red carpet for them, it seems like everyone is content staying exactly where they already are.