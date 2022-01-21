Kanye West's Choice Of Car Is Probably Not What Anyone Expected
Kanye West is for the kids. You know, most would expect for a rapper of Kanye's caliber to be whippin' it in a Maybach, Lamborghini, or Rolls Royce. Or maybe he could be cruising through California in a "Beamer, Benz, or Bentley." But no, Ye's car choice is actually one that'll leave your jaws dropped, but it totally makes sense if you really think about it.
Let's take a look at Yeezy's life at the moment. On one hand, he's estranged from his wife of now-nine years, Kim Kardashian — who is the mother to their four children. Kim, on the other hand, has been running wild and traveling the world with new boy toy Pete Davidson after filing for divorce from Kanye. As a result, the "Flashing Lights" rapper, who is selling his Wyoming ranch, opted to move across the street from Kim in what some would call a rather peculiar move.
In moving near Kim, a source told People that Kanye paid $4.5 million for the home — nearly $500,000 above asking price. Kanye reportedly made the investment, however, to be closer to his kids. "[Kanye's new home] will be family-friendly. He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits more tricky for Kanye," said the source. In fact, Kanye West's car further proves that he's all in for his children's sake.
Kanye West drives a minivan
"They see me rollin', they hatin," Chamillionaire gently raps in the background as Kanye West picks his kids up from school (well ... probably). In a recent report, TMZ caught up with Kanye to discuss the death of fashion icon André Leon Talley when a fan interrupted and called the rapper an "amazing father." Ye, who was eating an ice cream cone at the time, gushed and gave the fan a fist bump before hopping in his minivan.
Yep, Kanye West drives a minivan. It makes sense considering the family man he aspires to be, especially in the wake of his divorce battle with Kim Kardashian. Kanye, who shares four kids with the entrepreneur, has made his voice heard on wanting to get back together with the mother of his kids.
In November, Kanye spoke at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event and stated (via People), "When God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery." Furthermore, in December, Kanye performed an alternate ending to "Runaway" at the "Free Larry Hoover" concert, singing, per Twitter, "Baby, I need you to run right back to me ... more specifically, Kimberly."