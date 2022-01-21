Lady Gaga Reveals Steamy Salma Hayek House Of Gucci Scene That Never Saw The Light Of Day

"House of Gucci" was one of Fall 2021's hottest releases, but its reception came and went like a bad fashion trend. The fashion crime thriller received the barely-passing grade of 63% "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, and drew only $51 million at the domestic box office. Jared Leto, who is unrecognizable as the overweight and balding Paolo Gucci, was skewered for his Italian accent in the role, with one critic tweeting that "Leto's accent reminded of Mario/Luigi."

The Gucci family itself called the film point-blank character assassination in a statement. "The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci ... and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them," the statement read, per Variety. Tom Ford, the former Gucci creative director who is credited with reviving the iconic fashion house in the '90s, offered his own less-than-pleasant assessment of the film in an essay for Airmail. "The film is . . . well, I'm still not quite sure what it is exactly, but somehow I felt as though I had lived through a hurricane when I left the theater," Ford wrote. "Was it a farce or a gripping tale of greed?" Ouch.

In light of this public consensus, perhaps this deleted love scene between stars Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek would have helped garner it more favorable hype.