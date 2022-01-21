Inside Meat Loaf's Life Before He Died
When Meat Loaf died on January 20, he left a noteworthy career spanning decades that would forever be bound to the success he achieved with his 1977 debut album, "Bat Out of Hell." Even though Meat Loaf was decades removed from his debut album, he continued to enjoy the fruits that came from it. Having sold more than 40 million copies worldwide, "Bat Out of Hell" climbed to the position of one of the best-selling albums in history, according to Billboard.
The death of the 74-year-old singer and actor, who was born Marvin Lee Aday, was announced on his official Facebook page and later confirmed by his manager, Michael Greene, as The New York Times reported. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the social media statement read. No official cause of death has been released, the NYT noted, though unnamed sources told TMZ that Meat Loaf developed complications from COVID-19.
Meat Loaf's death comes just nine months after his longtime collaborator and "Bat Out of Hell" composer Jim Steinman died of kidney failure at the age of 73, as USA Today reported in April 2021. "My Friend / My Pal / My Partner / Jim I Love You," Meat Loaf wrote on Facebook shortly after Steinman's death. Despite his recent heartbreak, the septuagenarian spent the past several months trying to prove he still had a lot more to give.
Meat Loaf promised to record a new album in 2022
Meat Loaf didn't think his active days were gone. "I'm not old. I've got songs for another record and I'm reading a script," the late singer told Mirror in January 2020. And he was hellbent on delivering on his promise. In November 2021, just three months before he died, Meat Loaf told his Facebook followers that he was ready to hit the studio in the new year. "Recording.... Yes Yes Yes!!!! On or about January 4th, we are in the studio. Playing live, rehearsing live, recording all Basic Tracks on a 24 track analog recorder (old school)," he wrote. A few days later, he shared in another Facebook post that a new reality show was also in the works.
In addition to the projects he was envisioning the months before his death, Meat Loaf kept himself busy with live performances. In March, 2021, he performed alongside country singer John Rich at the Redneck Riviera Nashville, marking his last concert (pictured above), as Metro pointed out. Meat Loaf was also supposed to go on tour in 2022 after his 2021 shows had to be postponed, as KSHE 95 reported.
Despite his high energy, Meat Loaf suffered serious health setbacks in recent years, including four back surgeries after he collapsed onstage in 2016, as he shared in the first Facebook post. Meat Loaf still lived with pain, but was relieved to have regained "some form life" after his final surgery in February 2018.