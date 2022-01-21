Inside Meat Loaf's Life Before He Died

When Meat Loaf died on January 20, he left a noteworthy career spanning decades that would forever be bound to the success he achieved with his 1977 debut album, "Bat Out of Hell." Even though Meat Loaf was decades removed from his debut album, he continued to enjoy the fruits that came from it. Having sold more than 40 million copies worldwide, "Bat Out of Hell" climbed to the position of one of the best-selling albums in history, according to Billboard.

The death of the 74-year-old singer and actor, who was born Marvin Lee Aday, was announced on his official Facebook page and later confirmed by his manager, Michael Greene, as The New York Times reported. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the social media statement read. No official cause of death has been released, the NYT noted, though unnamed sources told TMZ that Meat Loaf developed complications from COVID-19.

Meat Loaf's death comes just nine months after his longtime collaborator and "Bat Out of Hell" composer Jim Steinman died of kidney failure at the age of 73, as USA Today reported in April 2021. "My Friend / My Pal / My Partner / Jim I Love You," Meat Loaf wrote on Facebook shortly after Steinman's death. Despite his recent heartbreak, the septuagenarian spent the past several months trying to prove he still had a lot more to give.