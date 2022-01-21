Kristin Davis Jokingly Sets The Record Straight About Her Relationship With Willie Garson's Son
While there's no doubt that Kim Cattrall's "Sex and the City" character Samantha was someone who managed to entice men from all different decades while looking for fun and romance in the big apple, Kristin Davis is anything but. In fact, the only thing that she really has in common with the characters in the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." is the strong bond that she shares with her co-stars, both on and off screen.
In particular, Davis couldn't help but break down over her friend Willie Garson's death last year. The actor, who was best known for his role as Stanford Blatch, died in September 2021 from pancreatic cancer. While on "The Tamron Hall Show," Davis made it no secret that his absence has left a huge hole in her heart. "I'm still not together about it, obviously," she said, crying. "It's hard, because we were working the whole time, and we didn't know when we started how sick he was. He didn't want us to know. He was just the life of the set as he always has been, it was obviously horrible, the whole chain of events. We miss him, and the fact that he's not here is very difficult still," Davis explained.
But now, in a more light-hearted moment, the "SATC" actor is finding herself clarifying her relationship with Garson's 20-year-old son.
Kristin Davis jokes that she's not dating Willie Garson's son, Nathen
Even though no one actually thought there was anything romantic going on, Kristin Davis needs the world to know that her relationship with Willie Garson's 20-year-old son Nathen is the supportive, platonic kind and nothing else.
The two attended the premiere of "And Just Like That" together, which Andy Cohen brought up in a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live." When Cohen referred to Nathen as Davis' "date," she wanted to clarify that there is nothing romantic going on, even though she also admitted that no one was even wondering if there was. "It made me so happy that he was able to come," she said, adding, "I am not dating him, I just want to make that clear." Davis also said that Nathen's girlfriend was also supposed to be there for the red carpet premiere but couldn't make it. That said, her appearance would have quickly debunked any and all of the rumors suggesting that Davis was dating the 20-year-old son of one of her dearest friends.
Now, as far as Davis' own personal life is concerned, she says that she's single. In a recent interview with Times UK, when asked about whether or not she's dating, Davis stated (via ELLE), "No, nope. I don't have any time. I mean, I'm not not dating but I'm not actively dating." We just wonder what Samantha would have to say about that.