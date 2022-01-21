Kristin Davis Jokingly Sets The Record Straight About Her Relationship With Willie Garson's Son

While there's no doubt that Kim Cattrall's "Sex and the City" character Samantha was someone who managed to entice men from all different decades while looking for fun and romance in the big apple, Kristin Davis is anything but. In fact, the only thing that she really has in common with the characters in the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That..." is the strong bond that she shares with her co-stars, both on and off screen.

In particular, Davis couldn't help but break down over her friend Willie Garson's death last year. The actor, who was best known for his role as Stanford Blatch, died in September 2021 from pancreatic cancer. While on "The Tamron Hall Show," Davis made it no secret that his absence has left a huge hole in her heart. "I'm still not together about it, obviously," she said, crying. "It's hard, because we were working the whole time, and we didn't know when we started how sick he was. He didn't want us to know. He was just the life of the set as he always has been, it was obviously horrible, the whole chain of events. We miss him, and the fact that he's not here is very difficult still," Davis explained.

But now, in a more light-hearted moment, the "SATC" actor is finding herself clarifying her relationship with Garson's 20-year-old son.