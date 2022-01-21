John Stamos' Memorial Speech For Bob Saget Reveals The Incredible Depth Of Their Friendship
John Stamos delivered a real tearjerker at Bob Saget's funeral. The two "Full House" co-stars and real-life best friends rose to fame together through the 1990s sitcom and continued to have fruitful careers as time went on. Despite being nearly three decades removed from the show's end, Stamos and Saget created a lifelong bond on set. After Saget's untimely and shocking death on January 9, Stamos took to social media to share some poignant words in honor of his fallen compadre.
"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," Stamos wrote in his initial tweet. Stamos, along with the rest of the "Full House" cast, all took to Instagram soon after to pen a beautiful letter to Saget. "Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the cast collectively wrote. "Bob made us laugh until we cried."
"He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob," the post continued, concluding with the signatures of all the cast involved. During Bob Saget's funeral, John Stamos also delivered a heartfelt speech — but what he said also revealed an unforeseen depth to their layered friendship.
Bob Saget and John Stamos fought last summer
To quote Whodini, "Friends, how many of us have them?" For Bob Saget and John Stamos, they were all they needed. The "Full House" star's funeral was held on January 14, per Page Six. There, Stamos delivered a heartfelt speech that revealed the true nature of their relationship — and despite being best friends, it wasn't always sunshines and rainbows for the two.
"Last summer, Bob and Dave [Coulier] and I did a personal appearance together. It was a high-pressure gig dealing with COVID protocols and all. And let's remember, Bob played a dust-busting neat freak," Stamos prefaced. Apparently, the pressure got to them and things got heated. "We were a little hard on each other ... I felt terrible and immediately apologized to Bob," he revealed. "But he was surprisingly quiet. I hadn't heard from him for a few days, which was a long time." Luckily, the two eventually reconnected.
"Finally, on my birthday, Bob started texting me like crazy, asking if I'd read his post about me on Instagram," Stamos continued, though he "was a tad over Bob at the moment, but "read it so he'd stop bugging me." The post read, "To say we are like brothers is an understatement. We have been through so much together for 35 years. High, lows — the usual you go through with your closest of people in your life." Saget added, "how damned lucky I am to have John in my life." At the funeral, Stamos said, "I may just read that every day for the rest of my life."