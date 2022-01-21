John Stamos' Memorial Speech For Bob Saget Reveals The Incredible Depth Of Their Friendship

John Stamos delivered a real tearjerker at Bob Saget's funeral. The two "Full House" co-stars and real-life best friends rose to fame together through the 1990s sitcom and continued to have fruitful careers as time went on. Despite being nearly three decades removed from the show's end, Stamos and Saget created a lifelong bond on set. After Saget's untimely and shocking death on January 9, Stamos took to social media to share some poignant words in honor of his fallen compadre.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," Stamos wrote in his initial tweet. Stamos, along with the rest of the "Full House" cast, all took to Instagram soon after to pen a beautiful letter to Saget. "Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the cast collectively wrote. "Bob made us laugh until we cried."

"He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob," the post continued, concluding with the signatures of all the cast involved. During Bob Saget's funeral, John Stamos also delivered a heartfelt speech — but what he said also revealed an unforeseen depth to their layered friendship.