Celebrities React To Meat Loaf's Death

The entertainment industry took a blow when it was announced that Meat Loaf had died at age 74 on January 20. Fans found out about the tragic news through a post made on the famed singer's Facebook page. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the post read. The news came suddenly, and reportedly Meat Loaf had become gravely ill with COVID-19 earlier in the week, per TMZ.

Meat Loaf was best-known for his bombastic and operatic hit albums "Bat Out of Hell" (1977) and "Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell" (1993), the latter of which featured his Grammy-winning hit single "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)." Meat Loaf created those albums with Jim Steinman, who produced them. Steinman died in April 2021, per Deadline, and the passing had a strong impact on the singer.

After Steinman's death, Meat Loaf posted a collage of throwback photos from their time working together on Facebook. "Coming here soon, My brotherJimmy. Fly Jimmy Fly," he wrote. The singer was devastated by his friend's death. "We belonged heart and soul to each other," he said in an April 2021 interview with Rolling Stone. "We didn't know each other. We were each other." Less than a year later, the entertainment world reacted to Meat Loaf's death.