Celebrities React To Meat Loaf's Death
The entertainment industry took a blow when it was announced that Meat Loaf had died at age 74 on January 20. Fans found out about the tragic news through a post made on the famed singer's Facebook page. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the post read. The news came suddenly, and reportedly Meat Loaf had become gravely ill with COVID-19 earlier in the week, per TMZ.
Meat Loaf was best-known for his bombastic and operatic hit albums "Bat Out of Hell" (1977) and "Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell" (1993), the latter of which featured his Grammy-winning hit single "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)." Meat Loaf created those albums with Jim Steinman, who produced them. Steinman died in April 2021, per Deadline, and the passing had a strong impact on the singer.
After Steinman's death, Meat Loaf posted a collage of throwback photos from their time working together on Facebook. "Coming here soon, My brotherJimmy. Fly Jimmy Fly," he wrote. The singer was devastated by his friend's death. "We belonged heart and soul to each other," he said in an April 2021 interview with Rolling Stone. "We didn't know each other. We were each other." Less than a year later, the entertainment world reacted to Meat Loaf's death.
Celebrities remember Meat Loaf's personality
Many titans of the music industry and Hollywood shared their reactions to Meat Loaf's death on social media. Singer Boy George not only expressed condolences, but shared a funny anecdote that gave insight into Meat Loaf's larger-than-life personality. "R.I.P Meatloaf ... He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood," he tweeted. Edward Norton, who worked with Meat Loaf on "Fight Club," shared a hilarious photo of the two embracing on set. "I don't keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame bc it makes me smile every time. It's engraved 'Love and Hugs, Meat' it sums him up well," Norton tweeted.
Multiple rock icons posted about Meat Loaf's death, including Alice Cooper, who had high praise for the "Bat Out of Hell" singer. "Meat Loaf was one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll, and he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business," he tweeted. Cher fondly recalled her time working with Meat Loaf on "Dead Ringer for Love," and said she noticed a disturbing trend. "Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day," she asked on Twitter.
Queen guitarist Brian May summarized the late singer's personality in a wonderful way. "Always full of madness, with the innocent sense of naughtiness of a 5-year old, Meat was forever young," May wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair.