Betty White Sends Final Bittersweet Message Thanking Fans

Betty White died tragically just days before what would've been the iconic actor's 100th birthday, leaving fans all over the world devastated. The good news is that even in the afterlife White is still bringing all of us joy. The beloved star's Instagram page is now being managed by her assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, who has continued to post photos of White and personal tributes from her loved ones. "I hope Betty's social media will become a place to promote the things that mattered to her most," Kiersten wrote in the announcement.

January 21's Instagram post was particularly special, as it was a clip from White herself. "When we recorded her special message to fans who attended ['Betty White: 100 Years Young'], we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday," the caption reads. "She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it's appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals."

So, what did White share in that final message?