The Last Known Photo Of Betty White Speaks Volumes About Her Life

On what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, her assistant Kiersten Mikelas shared one of the last known photos of the beloved actor on Facebook. Complete with full makeup, "Golden Girls"-esque earrings, and a vibrant green ensemble, White looks as much herself as ever. Along with the photo, Mikelas captioned the post with a message about her own feelings on the actor. "She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place[.]"

Other fans, both individual and organizational, joined in the chorus of singing her praises in the comments below the post on Facebook. Detroit Dog Rescue said, " Happy Birthday to such an incredible woman. Thank you for making the world so much brighter!" P1lot wrote, "Thank you for sharing. Her presence will be felt all 2022, a presence much needed. She was wonderful." And Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals gave major thanks to the Betty White Challenge, which has been sweeping the internet in celebration of White's birthday: "Our rescue has donations pouring in in memory/honor of this beautiful woman. Thank you, Betty White! The future of rescue animals is much brighter because of her!"

As fans continue to leave their heartfelt remembrances in the comments below Mikelas' photo, it's clear that White will always be America's Golden Girl.