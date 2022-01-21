Pauly Shore Opens Up About His Goodbyes To Fellow Comic Louie Anderson

Comedian Louie Anderson, perhaps best known to '90s kids as the creator of the cartoon series "Life with Louie" and the former host of "Family Feud, died on January 21. Anderson had been receiving treatment for blood cancer; the star's publicist told Deadline he had been admitted to a Las Vegas hospital earlier in the week for diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Other comics in the industry have since offered their heartfelt memories on social media of the late Emmy Award winner. "Always funny, kind and professional. You left this world a funnier and better place. And you always made sure we had chocolate covered strawberries in studio!" his former "Life With Louie" co-star Debi Derryberry posted on Twitter.

However, it was Pauly Shore — another stand-up comic — who had been visiting Anderson in the hospital prior to his death. Shore had been alerting fans of Anderson's health status throughout the week, as he also met with his immediate family. Although Shore hasn't commented yet on Anderson's death, he did open up about how he said his final goodbyes to his friend.