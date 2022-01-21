Olivia Rodrigo Might Have Dropped A Hint About Her Relationship Status

Olivia Rodrigo has a way of crafting a song, taking inspiration from her own experiences, and hitting a collective, relatable nerve of fans around the world. Her previous relationship with Disney's "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" co-star Joshua Bassett was the center of drama and speculation when the breakup news went public. Many consider the split to be a huge source of inspiration for Rodrigo's wildly successful track, "Drivers License," as well as her album "SOUR."

The 18-year-old artist then began dating 24-year-old Adam Faze in June 2021, making their first couple appearance at the "Space Jam 2" premiere and then photographed kissing in Los Angeles by paparazzi shortly after, according to Elle. They reportedly met through mutual industry friends, Faze working in production for music, television, and film as well. Things have cooled off considerably for the couple since their public summer outings, per Page Six, and fans have stitched together clues from TikTok posts and interviews to predict a breakup on the horizon.

When asked where she looks for that creative inspiration in a chat with British Vogue, Rodrigo said, "From your life and relationships. And also from your friends' lives and their relationships." As for getting over someone, the "good 4 u" singer shared, "Besides cutting off all contact, I think it's important to not only forgive them, but forgive yourself for letting everything happen. That's what I've learned." So, have these lessons come from past experiences or something more recent in her life?