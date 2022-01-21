Olivia Rodrigo Might Have Dropped A Hint About Her Relationship Status
Olivia Rodrigo has a way of crafting a song, taking inspiration from her own experiences, and hitting a collective, relatable nerve of fans around the world. Her previous relationship with Disney's "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" co-star Joshua Bassett was the center of drama and speculation when the breakup news went public. Many consider the split to be a huge source of inspiration for Rodrigo's wildly successful track, "Drivers License," as well as her album "SOUR."
The 18-year-old artist then began dating 24-year-old Adam Faze in June 2021, making their first couple appearance at the "Space Jam 2" premiere and then photographed kissing in Los Angeles by paparazzi shortly after, according to Elle. They reportedly met through mutual industry friends, Faze working in production for music, television, and film as well. Things have cooled off considerably for the couple since their public summer outings, per Page Six, and fans have stitched together clues from TikTok posts and interviews to predict a breakup on the horizon.
When asked where she looks for that creative inspiration in a chat with British Vogue, Rodrigo said, "From your life and relationships. And also from your friends' lives and their relationships." As for getting over someone, the "good 4 u" singer shared, "Besides cutting off all contact, I think it's important to not only forgive them, but forgive yourself for letting everything happen. That's what I've learned." So, have these lessons come from past experiences or something more recent in her life?
Have Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze officially split?
When it comes to celebrities and social media, something as simple as a click to unfollow can say so much more. It seems that Olivia Rodrigo is kicking off her year by reportedly unfollowing both the personal and professional accounts of boyfriend Adam Faze, per Page Six, placing the term "boyfriend" in an unconfirmed sort of limbo for fans eager to know the details. Rodrigo has never posted any photos about Faze on her Instagram, making a social split a swift process.
Rodrigo and Faze supposedly spent New Year's Eve apart, according to Cosmopolitan, and although this is nowhere near confirming anything nefarious with the relationship, fans could not help but speculate and rumors of the breakup took off. Rodrigo instead posted a photo of her ringing in the New Year with fellow singer, Conan Gray (pictured above). Now, with the subtle social media purging and the whispers of Faze moving to New York, pieces are falling into place for possible clarity on where things stand.
If the two have officially called it quits, then Rodrigo has already defined the traits she would consider the best for a partner to have with British Vogue: "Consistency, kindness, and respect." Perhaps this could be a shady revelation of relationships in the past, or perhaps the young artist is growing up and learning what is most valuable to her. Regardless, we hope she continues taking inspiration from her personal life, because it really does make for great music.