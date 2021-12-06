When Was The Last Time Olivia Rodrigo Spoke To Joshua Bassett?

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been through their fair share of drama. The two young stars met on set of the Disney+ original "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and their subsequent romance was the envy of Gen Zers everywhere. However, their dramatic breakup — rumored to have been caused by Bassett's relationship with Sabrina Carpenter — overshadowed their romance, as their split is widely believed to be the inspiration behind Rodrigo's smash hit "Drivers License" (and much of her debut album, "SOUR").

On moving on from heartbreak, Rodrigo sings on the track: "Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me / 'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street." While fans speculated that the heart-wrenching track was about Bassett, Rodrigo has never officially confirmed or denied that to be the case. "I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song," she coyly told Billboard.

Rodrigo went on to sing about an unspecified breakup on more songs off "SOUR," like the scathing tracks "Good 4 U" and "Deja Vu," the latter of which is about Rodrigo singing about an ex who recycles their special moments with a new girl.

And now, after many months of fan speculation about the timeline of the failed love affair, Bassett is revealing the last time he and Rodrigo made contact.