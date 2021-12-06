When Was The Last Time Olivia Rodrigo Spoke To Joshua Bassett?
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been through their fair share of drama. The two young stars met on set of the Disney+ original "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and their subsequent romance was the envy of Gen Zers everywhere. However, their dramatic breakup — rumored to have been caused by Bassett's relationship with Sabrina Carpenter — overshadowed their romance, as their split is widely believed to be the inspiration behind Rodrigo's smash hit "Drivers License" (and much of her debut album, "SOUR").
On moving on from heartbreak, Rodrigo sings on the track: "Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me / 'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street." While fans speculated that the heart-wrenching track was about Bassett, Rodrigo has never officially confirmed or denied that to be the case. "I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song," she coyly told Billboard.
Rodrigo went on to sing about an unspecified breakup on more songs off "SOUR," like the scathing tracks "Good 4 U" and "Deja Vu," the latter of which is about Rodrigo singing about an ex who recycles their special moments with a new girl.
And now, after many months of fan speculation about the timeline of the failed love affair, Bassett is revealing the last time he and Rodrigo made contact.
Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo haven't talked since the debut of Drivers License
Joshua Bassett hasn't talked to ex Olivia Rodrigo in months, he told GQ in a December 3 profile. In fact, he claimed that "[she] hasn't spoken to me since 'Drivers License' came out," Bassett told the mag. In the interview, the "HSMTMTS" actor claimed he attempted to reconnect with Rodrigo to talk things over, but was unsuccessful.
But in a previous chat with GQ, in June, Bassett was clear to steer away from any talk about Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and their reported love triangle. "[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia," he explained at the time, while quickly shifting the focus on their own accomplishments: "Why don't we focus on these women for who they are? Let's focus on the art that they're making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy."
Now, Bassett seems to have released somewhat of a response to the breakup drama with Rodrigo through his own songs: "Crisis," "Set Me Free" and "Secret." "I finally found the courage to speak up for myself," Bassett told GQ in this latest interview — though he refused to confirm if his music was specifically about his famous ex. It seems Bassett and Rodrigo don't have much to rehash these days, as Rodrigo appears to have totally moved on from her co-star with someone new. The "Drivers License" hitmaker has gone public with her boyfriend, producer Adam Faze, according to E! News.