Did Joshua Bassett Just Shade Olivia Rodrigo?

Olivia Rodrigo has had a breakthrough year with her record breaking album, "Sour." Per Billboard, Rodrigo scored two #1 songs with "Drivers License," and "Good 4 U," while her debut album also hit #1 on the charts, making her the songwriter of the year. Rodrigo was also nominated for seven Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, per Teen Vogue.

Rodrigo's success, of course, has a lot to do with her vocal talent, but also her lyricism and how well she was able to convey feelings of heartbreak on "Sour" — largely rumored to be about her breakup with fellow "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," star Joshua Bassett. Bassett was rumored to have cheated on Rodrigo with ex-Disney star Sabrina Carpenter. While Rodrigo has never confirmed that the songs were about Bassett, the relationship between both of them has soured. Bassett confirmed to GQ that he hasn't spoken with the singer since she released her smash hit "Drivers License" in January, while noting he's attempted to reach out to her.

Given Bassett's unsuccessful attempts to reach out to her personally, he decided to do it through his music, and fans are wondering if he shaded Rodrigo in his new songs. Here's what his songs are about.