Machine Gun Kelly Isn't Holding Back About His Grammys Snub

On November 23, a new slate of Grammy nominations were announced. Jon Batiste got an astounding 11 nominations, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and Doja Cat all got eight nominations, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo each got seven nods. On the flip side, the likes of Halsey, Bo Burnham, BTS, and Drake, were all severely under-nominated, despite having impressive records this year. Some were left completely empty-handed, including Miley Cyrus, Lorde, and Machine Gun Kelly.

After the nominations were announced, Machine Gun Kelly was quick to express his disappointment on social media. "wtf is wrong with the grammys," he tweeted, likely referring to his snub. But many fans rallied behind him, saying he deserved recognition. "Trust me. You deserve a Grammy but the Grammys don't deserve you," one fan said. "You deserved that nomination for ttmd more then anything with it being a number one album, having a sold out tour with it, and for bringing back that entire genre," tweeted another.

Machine Gun Kelly's reaction was valid considering how his latest album, "Tickets to My Downfall," skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 chart. But, while he has yet to receive a Grammy nomination, MGK just won the American Music Award for Favorite Rock Artist. The AMAs are largely voted by fans, which is who ultimately matters anyway. As one of MGK's tweets said: "winning a fan voted award >>>"