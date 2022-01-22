Teri Hatcher Opens Up About Her Past Devastating Pregnancy Loss

Teri Hatcher is getting candid in an all-new interview with the hosts of E! News' "Daily Pop," Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. During the episode on January 20, she opened up for the first time about a very difficult time in her life. The former "Desperate Housewives" actor shares a 24-year-old daughter with actor Jon Tenney, whom she divorced in 2003, per US Weekly.

Hatcher spoke to People in 2019 about her personal life and how good she felt to be single. "Many women who get divorced will not get remarried. That kind of sounds depressing but it doesn't have to be. Many women are not just surviving alone, they're thriving." She also added that a person doesn't need to be in a relationship to be happy. "There is nothing lonely about my life. I want to remove the stigma of that."

The 57-year-old believed in those words so much so that she took a leap of faith to make her dreams come true for a second time.