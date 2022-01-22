Teri Hatcher Opens Up About Her Past Devastating Pregnancy Loss
Teri Hatcher is getting candid in an all-new interview with the hosts of E! News' "Daily Pop," Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. During the episode on January 20, she opened up for the first time about a very difficult time in her life. The former "Desperate Housewives" actor shares a 24-year-old daughter with actor Jon Tenney, whom she divorced in 2003, per US Weekly.
Hatcher spoke to People in 2019 about her personal life and how good she felt to be single. "Many women who get divorced will not get remarried. That kind of sounds depressing but it doesn't have to be. Many women are not just surviving alone, they're thriving." She also added that a person doesn't need to be in a relationship to be happy. "There is nothing lonely about my life. I want to remove the stigma of that."
The 57-year-old believed in those words so much so that she took a leap of faith to make her dreams come true for a second time.
Teri Hatcher reveals she had a miscarriage
Teri Hatcher guest-starred on E! News' "Daily Pop" and shared more than she anticipated. During a conversation about Ginnfer Goodwin's decision to offer up her husband Josh Dallas' sperm to her best friend who wanted to be a mother, co-host Loni Love spoke up, saying, "Just get a sperm donor." That's when the "Desperate Housewives" alum revealed she had once tried that option. "I did that," she said. "It didn't work out for me, but I tried to have a second child by myself and I went through that, got a sperm donor. I actually had a miscarriage, unfortunately."
The actor had no idea she would open up about the heartbreaking experience that she had kept private for so long. "I mean, who knew I was going to say that story today, but I just did." Despite how difficult it was to share that moment, the actor did confess the process of picking a donor was "kind of fun ... Because you pick out literally, 'Do they wear glasses? Did they have acne? How tall?'" Hatcher explained. "It's very interesting when you think about it that way."
According to Daily Mail, Hatcher was in her early 40s when she tried for a second child.