How Prince William's First Official Trip Of 2022 Will Look Different

When a member of the royal family wants to go on a trip, they can't just jet off to the Bahamas on a whim, a la Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. While Prince William and Kate Middleton do occasionally vacation outside of their home country when they have some downtime — like when they secretly took their kids to Jordan in 2021 — most royal trips are carefully orchestrated affairs packed with scheduled events that leave little room for leisure activities.

So, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may look like they are having a grand ol' time in some of their globe-trotting photo ops, as shared by Harper's Bazaar — sipping wine in New Zealand, rolling pretzel dough in Germany, or petting a koala in Australia — their royal tours can actually be pretty stressful and the couple doesn't get much time to savor those amazing experiences. "Their visits to world-famous sites rarely last more than 40 minutes, and the chances are they will never return," The Telegraph journalist Gordon Rayner revealed, adding that he has "no envy for the Royal family" when it comes to their travels.

Another commonality between these excursions is the inclusion of a large entourage that can includes a dozen people, per Hello!. This group is composed of Kensington Palace employees, nannies, and those tasked with making Kate look picture-perfect: her stylist and hairdresser. However, these two members of the royal entourage won't be necessary when William makes his first overseas trip of 2022.