Christina Aguilera Finally Opens Up About Britney Spears' Conservatorship Win
Christina Aguilera is speaking up about Britney Spears. The two music icons share a history as alums of the "Mickey Mouse Club." On their respective rises to stardom, Spears and Aguilera were often pitted against each other in the media, which led to ongoing rumors of a feud between the two singers. Over the years those rumors faded, but suddenly resurfaced in November 2021.
Aguilera was noticeably tight-lipped on the 2021 Latin Grammys red carpet when she was asked about Spears, who had recently been freed from the legal control of her father after an almost 14-year-long conservatorship. "No, I'm sorry, we're not doing that tonight," Aguilera's publicist interjected when Aguilera was asked about Spears' situation (per ET Canada). Aguilera added, "I can't, but I'm happy for her," before ditching the interview.
Aguilera's non-answer ticked off Spears, who went on to blast Aguilera on Instagram. "Refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!" Spears wrote in part on her Instagram Story, captioning the video of Aguilera refusing to speak about the pop star, per Complex. "13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about?" Spears continued, "I'm the one who went through it! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you... yes I do matter!" It appears that Aguilera is finally responding to Spears' scathing comments — and her statement may surprise you.
Christina Aguilera 'couldn't be happier' for Britney Spears
Christina Aguilera is responding to Britney Spears calling her out with positivity. In a January 21 interview with Enrique Santos, Aguilera revealed she "would like to" reach out to Spears now that her conservatorship has ended. "I couldn't be happier for her," Aguilera said, "and every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit." The "Genie In A Bottle" singer didn't address Spears' comments about her directly, but initially offered that she "wanted to be careful" discussing the conservatorship situation. "I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for."
Aguilera's sentiments about Spears echo her voiced support in June 2021, when Spears' testimony to end the conservatorship became leading news in the #FreeBritney movement. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish," Aguilera wrote on Twitter in support of ending Spears' conservatorship. Aguilera admitted that, while she was not behind the closed doors of the conservatorship, "All I can do is share from my heart on what I've heard, read and seen in the media," she wrote. Aguilera praised Spears in another tweet, writing, "My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."