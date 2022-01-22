Christina Aguilera Finally Opens Up About Britney Spears' Conservatorship Win

Christina Aguilera is speaking up about Britney Spears. The two music icons share a history as alums of the "Mickey Mouse Club." On their respective rises to stardom, Spears and Aguilera were often pitted against each other in the media, which led to ongoing rumors of a feud between the two singers. Over the years those rumors faded, but suddenly resurfaced in November 2021.

Aguilera was noticeably tight-lipped on the 2021 Latin Grammys red carpet when she was asked about Spears, who had recently been freed from the legal control of her father after an almost 14-year-long conservatorship. "No, I'm sorry, we're not doing that tonight," Aguilera's publicist interjected when Aguilera was asked about Spears' situation (per ET Canada). Aguilera added, "I can't, but I'm happy for her," before ditching the interview.

Aguilera's non-answer ticked off Spears, who went on to blast Aguilera on Instagram. "Refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!" Spears wrote in part on her Instagram Story, captioning the video of Aguilera refusing to speak about the pop star, per Complex. "13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about?" Spears continued, "I'm the one who went through it! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you... yes I do matter!" It appears that Aguilera is finally responding to Spears' scathing comments — and her statement may surprise you.