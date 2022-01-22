The Mortifying Encounter Jamie Dornan Had With His Celebrity Crush
Jamie Dornan has been spilling the beans on his celebrity crush as a teen, which is a wonderful change in pace as he became an instant crush for so many from his work in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" film series. He told GQ Australia (via People) in 2017 that the sultry persona in the films is far off from his own, stating the S&M fetish "doesn't float my boat." The actor has, however, felt a great deal of puppy love, especially in his younger years.
When promoting "Fifty Shades Darker" in 2017, Dornan mentioned to Entertainment Weekly that Kim Basinger was always a name used for "a hot woman," recalling his time on the playground at school when he was 10 or 11. How jealous his schoolyard friends must have been when his role of Christian Grey landed him a kiss with Basinger, cast as Grey's ex-lover, decades later. As an actor all grown up, Dornan had much more to say about her "incredible work" than getting caught up in her star power.
It seems as though the actor's ultimate young crush that "trumps the rest" though, according to his chat on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," has been a topic of embarrassment that everyone wants to know about. Revealing his secret to fans means more funny self-deprecation and candid commentary from the Golden Globe nominee.
Jamie Dornan wanted to pucker up with this actor
Jamie Dornan and fellow "Belfast" co-star Caitríona Balfe sat down with British Vogue to play "Never Have I Ever." The first prompt plucked from a large bowl was, "Never have I ever met my celebrity crush," to which Balfe immediately raised a paddle claiming she had. "I met John Goodman," she stated, resulting in a big laugh from Dornan from the unexpected response. Balfe's answer was straight-forward, but the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star had a wonderfully embarrassing memory.
"I had a black-and-white picture of Liv Tyler by my bed and I used to kiss it every night before I went to bed," he told his co-star. "And when I was in New York I met her, my friend knew this and said, 'Jamie, did you tell Liv about that time?' And I had to tell Liv Tyler to her face that I used to kiss a black-and-white picture of her every night." He admitted, "She was so lovely about it. But it was mortifying for me."
According to the Belfast Telegraph, Dornan simply explained, "My sisters grew up putting pictures of Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt on their wall." This meant that Tyler's photo fit in perfectly alongside the Ulster rugby players on his. With the added "Never Have I Ever" insight into which cartoon characters he considered hot — Jessica Rabbit and Maid Marian from Disney's "Robin Hood" — we all want to know who else tops Dornan's crush list.