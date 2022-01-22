The Mortifying Encounter Jamie Dornan Had With His Celebrity Crush

Jamie Dornan has been spilling the beans on his celebrity crush as a teen, which is a wonderful change in pace as he became an instant crush for so many from his work in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" film series. He told GQ Australia (via People) in 2017 that the sultry persona in the films is far off from his own, stating the S&M fetish "doesn't float my boat." The actor has, however, felt a great deal of puppy love, especially in his younger years.

When promoting "Fifty Shades Darker" in 2017, Dornan mentioned to Entertainment Weekly that Kim Basinger was always a name used for "a hot woman," recalling his time on the playground at school when he was 10 or 11. How jealous his schoolyard friends must have been when his role of Christian Grey landed him a kiss with Basinger, cast as Grey's ex-lover, decades later. As an actor all grown up, Dornan had much more to say about her "incredible work" than getting caught up in her star power.

It seems as though the actor's ultimate young crush that "trumps the rest" though, according to his chat on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," has been a topic of embarrassment that everyone wants to know about. Revealing his secret to fans means more funny self-deprecation and candid commentary from the Golden Globe nominee.