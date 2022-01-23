Neve Campbell's Reaction To The Weeknd's Name Drop Is So Classic
Whenever The Weeknd releases new music, it's bound to create conversations because of the references he makes in his songs. From singing about his former flames Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid on the "After Hours" album, to his rumored fling with Angelina Jolie in "Here We Go...Again" from his latest album, "Dawn FM," The Weeknd sknows how to get fans talking about his love life. However, besides his romances, the R&B crooner also loves to reference movies in his songs and music videos. Per MovieFone, The Weeknd paid homage to several classic movies in his music videos for his "After Hours" album.
The Weeknd, according to director Josh Safdie, has always been passionate about acting and filmmaking. "He's a real cinephile," Safdie told Variety in 2019 after The Weeknd made his acting debut in "Uncut Gems." "[H]e watches a lot of movies."
Given The Weeknd's interest in cinema, it's not surprising that he also gave a shout out to Neve Campbell on "Dawn FM." But the "Scream" actor was totally surprised by the name drop and had an interesting reaction to the singer.
Neve Campbell isn't a big fan of The Weeknd
Appearing on "The Late Late Show" on January 19, Neve Campbell said she was surprised to receive a shoutout from fellow Canadian The Weeknd on the track "Here We Go...Again" from his new album, "Dawn FM." In the song, The Weeknd sings about making a lover "scream like Neve Campbell" (via Genius). "How crazy is that? It's pretty crazy," Campbell said, before revealing that she did not actually know of the 31-year-old singer before her publicist clarified to her that he was indeed a person, not days of the week.
"Well at first, my publicist told me and she said The Weeknd and I was like, 'Wait, which weekend? Last weekend?' I had no idea what she was talking about," Campbell explained. "And then I realized, 'Oh, the guy who played at the Super Bowl. That guy!' Fellow Canadian. How cool." Campbell then added she's "so bad at pop culture."
This isn't the first time Campbell has been teased for her lack of pop culture knowledge, she famously admitted to Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" in 2018 that she didn't even know who David Bowie was when he was the musical guest on her episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 1997. "I had no idea [about David Bowie]," she said. "That experience was so wasted on me, 'cause I was clueless! Like, absolutely clueless!" We love the fact that Campbell hasn't changed after all these years!