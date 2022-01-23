Neve Campbell's Reaction To The Weeknd's Name Drop Is So Classic

Whenever The Weeknd releases new music, it's bound to create conversations because of the references he makes in his songs. From singing about his former flames Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid on the "After Hours" album, to his rumored fling with Angelina Jolie in "Here We Go...Again" from his latest album, "Dawn FM," The Weeknd sknows how to get fans talking about his love life. However, besides his romances, the R&B crooner also loves to reference movies in his songs and music videos. Per MovieFone, The Weeknd paid homage to several classic movies in his music videos for his "After Hours" album.

The Weeknd, according to director Josh Safdie, has always been passionate about acting and filmmaking. "He's a real cinephile," Safdie told Variety in 2019 after The Weeknd made his acting debut in "Uncut Gems." "[H]e watches a lot of movies."

Given The Weeknd's interest in cinema, it's not surprising that he also gave a shout out to Neve Campbell on "Dawn FM." But the "Scream" actor was totally surprised by the name drop and had an interesting reaction to the singer.