Fans Think The Weekend Dropped These Major Clues About Angelina Jolie In New Music

Are The Weeknd and actor Angelina Jolie an item? Fans seem to believe the "Blinding Lights" singer may have confirmed this in a song from his new album, "Dawn FM."

Page Six reported in July 2021 that The Weeknd and the "Eternals" actor spent hours together on a dinner date in Los Angeles. Paparazzi photos saw the pair exiting their restaurant hangout together, though a source told the outlet at the time that the meet-up was more business than pleasure, sharing, "He's definitely focused on getting to the movie business." Jolie later dodged answering a question about their possible relationship in an interview with E!'s "Daily Pop." When asked if her children were more excited about Jolie's budding friendship with the singer or her upcoming project "Eternals," she played coy, replying, "They're very excited about this film, if that's what you're asking."

Between supermodel Bella Hadid and singer-actor Selena Gomez, The Weeknd's previous romances have been pretty high profile. Despite dating celebrities of his same stature, The Weekend said he tries to keep it low-key when it comes to romance in an interview with GQ. "I try not to do too much," he shared. "I just try not to bring attention to myself." While remaining mostly elusive about his private life, The Weeknd has now dropped a major clue about his possible romance with Jolie.