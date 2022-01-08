Fans Think The Weekend Dropped These Major Clues About Angelina Jolie In New Music
Are The Weeknd and actor Angelina Jolie an item? Fans seem to believe the "Blinding Lights" singer may have confirmed this in a song from his new album, "Dawn FM."
Page Six reported in July 2021 that The Weeknd and the "Eternals" actor spent hours together on a dinner date in Los Angeles. Paparazzi photos saw the pair exiting their restaurant hangout together, though a source told the outlet at the time that the meet-up was more business than pleasure, sharing, "He's definitely focused on getting to the movie business." Jolie later dodged answering a question about their possible relationship in an interview with E!'s "Daily Pop." When asked if her children were more excited about Jolie's budding friendship with the singer or her upcoming project "Eternals," she played coy, replying, "They're very excited about this film, if that's what you're asking."
Between supermodel Bella Hadid and singer-actor Selena Gomez, The Weeknd's previous romances have been pretty high profile. Despite dating celebrities of his same stature, The Weekend said he tries to keep it low-key when it comes to romance in an interview with GQ. "I try not to do too much," he shared. "I just try not to bring attention to myself." While remaining mostly elusive about his private life, The Weeknd has now dropped a major clue about his possible romance with Jolie.
The Weeknd dropped hints about dating 'movie star' Angelina Jolie
The Weeknd is fueling romance rumors with Angelina Jolie after dropping a suspicious hint in his new song, "Here We Go... Again." On the track, the singer croons about finding love after being heartbroken. "My new girl, she a movie star / I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell," The Weeknd sings (via Genius).
Fans seem to think the line definitely hints about Jolie. "not abel confirming he bagged angelina jolie," one internet user tweeted. "All these meetings is about him asking Angelina Jolie's permission to include her in his song," another user tweeted, sharing paparazzi photos of the two stars' rumored dates. The line about his connection with a "movie star" certainly fits the bill for Jolie's career, as the star was named one of the highest paid female actors in 2020, according to Forbes. In addition to the hint on "Here We Go... Again," The Weeknd may refer to Jolie again in his song "Starry Eyes," The Sun reports. He sings, "You weren't touched by a man in so long / 'Cause the last time it was way too strong," which many believe to be in reference to Jolie's divorce from Brad Pitt.
The Weeknd hasn't shied away from name-dropping in his other songs. Interestingly, the Super Bowl halftime headliner referenced Jolie long before they linked up in his hit "Party Monster," singing, "Angelina, lips like Angelina," about a woman with the star's famous features.