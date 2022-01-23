Regina King's Late Son Left A Devastating Message On Social Media

Oscar-winning actor Regina King is mourning the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr. The 26-year-old's death by suicide on January 21 came as a shock to his family, who issued a statement to People in response to his tragic passing. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," the statement read. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time."

King had been vocal about her close relationship with her son for years. In 2015, the actor revealed to Vulture that she and Alexander got matching tattoos before he went away to school that translate to "unconditional love." "We considered different ones," she said, "but we felt this really embodies how we feel about each other." Displaying their close bond, King gave her son a shoutout in her 2015 Emmys acceptance speech. "The fact that I get to share this night with you, the best date in the house — Aw, man," she said to Alexander. "You make being a mother my greatest accomplishment. I love you."

Fans are now looking back on Alexander's final statements before his death and have found he left behind a devastating message.