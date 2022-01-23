Regina King's Late Son Left A Devastating Message On Social Media
Oscar-winning actor Regina King is mourning the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr. The 26-year-old's death by suicide on January 21 came as a shock to his family, who issued a statement to People in response to his tragic passing. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," the statement read. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time."
King had been vocal about her close relationship with her son for years. In 2015, the actor revealed to Vulture that she and Alexander got matching tattoos before he went away to school that translate to "unconditional love." "We considered different ones," she said, "but we felt this really embodies how we feel about each other." Displaying their close bond, King gave her son a shoutout in her 2015 Emmys acceptance speech. "The fact that I get to share this night with you, the best date in the house — Aw, man," she said to Alexander. "You make being a mother my greatest accomplishment. I love you."
Fans are now looking back on Alexander's final statements before his death and have found he left behind a devastating message.
Ian Alexander Jr. hinted at his personal struggles
Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. gave insight into his mental health online prior to his death by suicide. Alexander tweeted out some very cryptic messages just five days before he died. "You know that episode of SpongeBob where they go inside his brain and it's a bunch of mini spongebobs just losing their s***.....yea that one really hits home,' he tweeted, attaching a photo from the cartoon series. On the same day, Alexander offered his thoughts on the way social media affects him. "I don't think instagram is healthy for me," he tweeted.
Alexander, a DJ who went by "Desduné," also leaves behind positive messages on social media. In celebration of King's birthday in 2021, Alexander penned an extremely touching letter to his mother on Instagram. "To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for," he wrote under a sweet photo of the mother and son together. "But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).