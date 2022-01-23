Michael Cohen Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Donald Trump's Children

Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen revealed shocking information in a January 22 interview. Cohen talked to MSNBC about the growing legal pressure on the Trump family, as potential prosecutions mount against the Trump Organization and the White House's alleged ties to the January 6 insurrection. On January 20, Newsweek reported the House Select Committee sent a letter to Ivanka Trump asking her to testify. The former president's daughter is known as her dad's "favorite" child, and some believe Ivanka asked Donald to stop the violence on January 6.

In addition, New York attorney general Letitia James subpoenaed Ivanka and Don Trump Jr. for a civil investigation on fraud, per The New York Times. The legal requests for his children's testimony have made the former president unhappy. Donald complained to the Washington Examiner about the "vicious" January 6 committee and the New York AG. "It's a very unfair situation for my children. Very, very unfair," he told the conservative media outlet. "It's a disgrace what's going on. They're using these things to try and get people's minds off how incompetently our country is being run. And they don't care. They'll go after children."

Still, many view the 45th president's offspring as capable adults. The 40-year-old Ivanka was a senior advisor during Donald's term. Don. Jr is the eldest Trump sibling at 44, and his brother Eric is 38. But Cohen's claim about his former boss pretty much confirms what many suspected about the Trump children.