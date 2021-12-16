What Michael Cohen Just Revealed About His Future With Donald Trump
Weeks after Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former attorney and "fixer," officially finished up the last leg of his three-year prison sentence for fraud and campaign finance violations, it seems Cohen is seeking retribution against his ex-boss. Cohen, who has filled his time condemning Trump and members of his family with accusations of possible criminal misdeeds since his release from house arrest, appears to be sticking to his words by turning them into concrete action.
Rather that strictly keeping his crusade against his former employer confined to social media and interviews on the media circuit, Cohen recently released an announcement that could find Trump within the hallowed halls of a court room. (Considering the number of investigations that are currently underway regarding Trump's dealings — both direct or indirect — another potential legal proceeding only adds to the overall probability that Trump could indeed face a jury of his peers.)
But what's the basis of Cohen's possible suit? Is Trump the only co-respondent named? And what's the chance that Cohen will face off against his erstwhile boss in the court of law?
Michael Cohen said he'll be taking Donald Trump to task in court
On December 15, Michael Cohen announced in a statement posted to Twitter that he would be seeking legal action against his former boss, Donald Trump. The basis of the motion, according to Cohen, is "for the unconstitutional remand of me back to #Otisville based upon my refusal to waive my First Amendment constitutional right." Cohen's tweet also named Attorney General William Barr and the U.S. government as co-respondents in the suit.
Although Cohen did not give any background specifics in the tweet, the ex-lawyer's post presumably referred to an incident in July 2020, in which Cohen, who had been placed on furlough from New York state's Otisville Correctional Facility and was monitored via house arrest earlier that summer, was taken back to the prison. While Cohen had violated terms of his furloughed probation in the interceding weeks, which included posting on Twitter (via the Long Island Herald), Cohen claimed it was done in retaliation for the publication of his Trump tell-all, "Disloyal," which was released that month. Cohen remained in Otisville for only a few weeks until a Manhattan federal judge ordered he be sent home to complete the rest of his sentence under house arrest at his apartment in New York City, per Daily Beast. Considering the prior ruling from a federal justice, there's a better chance than not that Cohen's suit could have a fighting chance.