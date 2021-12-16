What Michael Cohen Just Revealed About His Future With Donald Trump

Weeks after Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former attorney and "fixer," officially finished up the last leg of his three-year prison sentence for fraud and campaign finance violations, it seems Cohen is seeking retribution against his ex-boss. Cohen, who has filled his time condemning Trump and members of his family with accusations of possible criminal misdeeds since his release from house arrest, appears to be sticking to his words by turning them into concrete action.

Rather that strictly keeping his crusade against his former employer confined to social media and interviews on the media circuit, Cohen recently released an announcement that could find Trump within the hallowed halls of a court room. (Considering the number of investigations that are currently underway regarding Trump's dealings — both direct or indirect — another potential legal proceeding only adds to the overall probability that Trump could indeed face a jury of his peers.)

But what's the basis of Cohen's possible suit? Is Trump the only co-respondent named? And what's the chance that Cohen will face off against his erstwhile boss in the court of law?